Opposition, discussion center on the approval of agricultural laws: main developments and reactions | India News

A day after Lok Sabha passed three bills related to the agricultural sector, opposition parties across the country attacked the Center, saying that the passage of the new legislation will prove to be a death sentence for farmers. The government, on the other hand, maintained that the bills are of interest to the agricultural community.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha approved the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill of 2020, as well as the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Bill of 2020.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to the passage of bills and advances of the day:

Agrarian bills bring ‘freedom’ to farmers, the opposition ‘cheats, lies to them’: PM

In a vigorous defense of the agricultural sector reform bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that they have brought “freedom” to farmers and given them a “shield of protection”, as he accused the opposition of supporting the intermediaries and “deceiving” the peasants by “lying to them.”

“Now this misinformation is spreading that the government will not provide MSP benefits to farmers. Manufactured claims are being made that the government will no longer buy wheat, rice and other grains. This is a blatant lie intended to mislead farmers. farmers, “Modi said.

In the 21st century, these bills are the country’s need, he said, adding that farmers will no longer remain chained and sell their products wherever they want.

An innovative movement: Amit shah

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah called the proposed legislation a pioneering measure by the Modi government, saying it would free farmers from the clutches of middlemen.

“These historic and important agricultural reforms by the Modi government will bring a positive transformation in the lives of farmers and make them self-reliant. I convey my sincere thanks to Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar for passing these bills, “Shah said.

The president accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal resignation

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal as minister of food processing industries and Narendra Singh Tomar was assigned the additional position of his ministry, according to a press release.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Council of Ministers of the Union, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution, “says a statement. issued on Friday.

‘Saddened’ my voice was not heard in support of farmers: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

A day after resigning from the Union Cabinet in protest against the agricultural bills, senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she is “saddened” that her voice in support of farmers was not heard and demanded that the government pause these laws by referring them to a parliamentary panel for broader consultations.

“I left my mother in the ICU at the hospital to fulfill my duty to attend Parliament’s debate on these three laws and to register my protest. Thereafter I resigned in protest against these proposed laws,” Badal said.

Farmers’ organization will hold agitation ‘rail roko’ between September 24 and 26

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has announced that it will hold a “rail roko” agitation from September 24 to 26 to present its protest against the three agricultural ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

“We have decided to carry out a roko railway agitation from September 24 to 26 against the three agricultural ordinances,” Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Secretary General Sarwan Singh Pandher told ANI on Thursday.

The committee had also organized a protest in Amritsar earlier this week against the ordinances.

Punjab congressional MPs burn copies of agricultural bills

Congress said Thursday that the agricultural sector legislation introduced by the government defeats the purpose of the Green Revolution and will be “a death sentence for the future of agriculture,” as it alleged that Modi’s dispensation, similar to the pandemic coronavirus, was attacking farmers’ lives and livelihoods.

Opposing the bills, congressional MPs staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament Complex and raised anti-government slogans. Some deputies of the Punjab Congress also burned copies of agricultural bills presented by the government within the Parliament Complex.

Government tries to end MSP through agricultural bills: Congress

Comparing farmers to the “Pandavas” and the Center to the “Kauravas,” Congress on Friday accused the government of trying to end the minimum support price (MSP) through three new agrarian bills and called on the political parties that decide who they want to be with. Congress also said it will fight for farmers in Parliament and on the streets.

SAD is part of the NDA, Harsimrat’s resignation is his ‘political decision’: Punjab BJP chief

Punjab BJP Chief Ashwani Sharma called Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation from the Union cabinet the “political decision” of Shiromani Akali Dal and claimed that he is part of the National Democratic Alliance.

“Akali Dal is part of the NDA but it is a separate political team. They have made this decision for some political reasons. We have an alliance (SAD-BJP) but they are both different political teams. They (SAD) have made a political decision.” Sharma said.

‘Very unfortunate’ that farmers did not accept the invoices: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said it was “very unfortunate” that the BJP-led government did not accept farmers in all three agriculture-related bills, stating that his party had reported its apprehensions. .

Badal also criticized Congress for not voting against the bills in Parliament, a reference to the opposition party leaving the House before the vote took place in Lok Sabha.

“It was very unfortunate,” Badal said.

Bills an attack on the soul of Punjab: Sindhu

Marking his presence in politics with nearly more than a year of “silence”, former Punjab minister and congressional leader Navjot Singh Sidhu criticized the BJP-led central government on Friday for introducing the agricultural bills.

Sidhu, speaking in support of the protesting farmers, said: “Agriculture is the soul of Punjab and attacks on the soul would not be tolerated.”

Former Prime Minister and Congressional Leader Harish Rawat sat down on a fast in protest against legislation that called it a “conspiracy to ruin farmers.”

The Center’s agricultural sector bills will sound a death sentence for farmers, Stalin says

The DMK opposition in Tamil Nadu on Friday criticized the NDA government’s agricultural sector bills passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday, claiming that they favored businesses and that farmers will be “enslaved” by trading houses.

DMK Chairman MK Stalin said the new bills will sound a “death sentence” for farmers and criticized the ruling AIADMK in state on the issue, saying he supported the Center.

