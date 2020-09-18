Mumbai: Part of the building collapses after explosion inside Worli laboratory, one injured | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

Due to the morning hours, no one was in the office when the incident occurred around 9 a.m. The glass of the broken building… https://t.co/UrtmE3Hk1E – TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) 1600406193000

MUMBAI: A woman suffered minor injuries after a tank of liquid nitrogen gas exploded inside a laboratory at the Manish Commercial Estate on Veer Savarkar Road, Worli, on Friday morning. A part of the building also collapsed due to the impact.Fire engines at the scene are trying to control the situation. They also ask if anyone was trapped inside the lab.

The BMC official stated that due to the morning hours there was no one in the office when the incident took place around 9 a.m.

A woman passing through the area suffered minor injuries after broken glass fell on her.