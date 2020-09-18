‘Log in and learn’ inscriptions see monstrous leap in India | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: The Enter key on the touchpad has never been considered so powerful. The once casual click has become the gateway to conference rooms for millions of students and workers in India whose learning was disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic. Universities have integrated online platforms into their curricula and have asked students, whether in Kota or Kharagpur, to log into lectures that are broadcast from America or Africa.

For students, the change was sudden, but the numbers suggest that remote learning has spread in a short time. It’s no wonder then that Coursera has added more than 3.6 million students in India since March compared to 1.4 million in all of 2019, EdX doubled its student base to 3.2 million and LinkedIn reported a 245% increase in the number of hours. dedicated to learning since July. 2019 to June 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year.

India’s own MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) on the Swayam platform also saw an increase in traffic as the India Technical Education Council asked colleges and universities to allow credit transfers up to 20% in every semester to online courses.

The pandemic also saw some changes in learning preferences. Indians who largely opted for computer science and data analytics courses began searching the vast catalog of courses to join other interesting classrooms. “Enrollment in public health content increased 4.386% year over year from India. During the last few months, Coursera launched seven courses related to Covid-19. In fact, since launching on May 10, the Johns Hopkins University course ‘Covid-19 Contact Tracing’ already has more than 579,000 enrollments, making it the most popular course launched on Coursera in 2020 through the moment. And with more than 53,600 registrations, it is the second most popular in India, ”said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera.

The trend was similar in other places. “Harvard and EdX launched a free online course designed to train front-line medical professionals to operate the mechanical ventilators needed to treat Covid-19 patients. The first month saw 1 million students sign up to take the course online. Additionally, we saw a sharp increase in completion rates, both for audit trails and certification, ”said Amit Goyal, director of edX, India and Southeast Asia. The course was quickly prepared for frontline workers, as the creators believed that while many physicians gain experience caring for ventilated patients during their residencies, these are often quite short.

At the same time, LinkedIn reported that job openings for Python and Program Management, very popular skills, declined during Covid (comparing March-June to the previous 5 months), which is not unexpected given the broader economic trends. “The work environment is evolving at an accelerated rate and organizations are prioritizing reconversion of their workforce to stay in business. While hard skills like Python will always be in demand, practitioners strive for skill diversity, and transferable skills and soft skills like time management, communication, and strategic thinking have become necessities in the Today’s remote workplace. Companies will value people with soft skills and the ability to evolve equally in this challenging environment, ”said Ruchee Anand, Director of LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, India.

Entering a classroom by logging in from the safety of your homes brings several other benefits: learning at your own pace, putting together a modular degree, attending classes from around the world, and accessing top-notch teachers and improving your skills to become more employable. or productive. . That can pick up the pace for years to come.