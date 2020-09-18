kia sonet: Kia Motors launches Sonet SUV, starts at Rs 6.71 lakh

India Top Headlines

10:47Kia Sonet first drive review

NEW DELHI: Kia Motors India launched the Sonet SUV on Friday, starting at an introductory price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom).The 6MT diesel starts at Rs 8.05 lakh (ex-showroom) while turbo variants start at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with 6iMT gearbox and Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with 7-DCT gearbox.Like Seltos, Kia Sonet is available in the Tech line and the GT line with 6 trims: HTE, HTK, HTK +, HTX, HTX + and GTX. The top-end 1.0-liter automatic and turbo diesel with 6iMT is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet has a bold and dynamic design, high-quality interiors, more than 30 best-in-class features, and a wide variety of powertrains. Sonet is offered with Kia’s exclusive UVO Connect technologies package, with a range of 57 functions for owners that offer convenience, remote control, navigation, security and vehicle management. This also includes Kia’s UVO voice assist feature, which responds to the “Hello, Kia” greeting.

A choice of two gasoline engines – Smartstream 1.2-liter four-cylinder 1.0 T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) – and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine are available with a choice of five transmissions. This includes five- and six-speed manuals, an intuitive six-speed seven-speed DCT automatic, and a new six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

The latter is a technological advance that offers fatigue-free driving with its gearbox without a clutch pedal, but provides the same control to the driver as a conventional manual transmission. Also, for the first time in this segment, the diesel engine variant of the Sonet comes with a six-speed automatic transmission option.

It also comes fully equipped with a variety of safety features, including six airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Brake Control). Hill Start Assist), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and BA (Brake Assist) and more.

Kia Sonet competes with Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra EcoSport.

Manohar Bhat, Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India, said: “The highest booking for the Kia Sonet so far has been for the top-of-the-line GTX trim, while we believe that the automatic diesel fills the gap effectively. “.