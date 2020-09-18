ipl 2020: IPL Made-for-TV in the UAE to be seen in prime time in India | Cricket news

Sports

IPL 2020:

DUBAI: In the original concept, it was an event made for television. And that will prove to be a good thing for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the lucrative Twenty20 cricket competition that has been delayed for several months. It will now be played away from home in the United Arab Emirates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.With no viewers allowed to begin with, it will be a great TV viewing experience for the cricket-loving population and fans of India around the world.This global festival of cricket’s biggest stars playing in a sandwich-sized version of the game will kick off on Saturday with the defending champions Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.COMPLETE CALENDAR OF THE LEAGUE STAGEIndia’s captain Virat Kohli, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and most of India’s top players have been in the Emirates since the end of last month.They have been in quarantine and are slowly getting into shape for the first time since a tour of New Zealand ended in defeat of the test series in early March. A series in South Africa was canceled when international sports were shut down at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.Some players have already warmed up in the Caribbean Premier League, which ended with Trinbago Knight Riders winning the title undefeated in 12 matches.An influx of stars from Australia and England was late. Australians Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell ended a limited tour of England with a one-day international series win against the world champions on Wednesday.

Eoin Morgan and Jofra Archer are among England players who have been in so-called biosecurity bubbles on occasion since international cricket resumed and who will also have to re-isolate themselves before joining the IPL.

Mumbai Indians spinner Jayant Yadav said biosecurity bubbles and quarantines are the “new normal.”

“Over time, you got used to it,” he said of his early days preparing for the IPL in the United Arab Emirates. “As athletes, you are used to being in a hurry, to training or going to the field. More than the skill part, I miss the camaraderie of going to a locker room, a team bus or talking to everyone about cricket.”

He pointed to some of the changes to the tours, such as regular testing for Covid-19, temperature checks and face masks, but said the protocols were enforced for the safety of everyone involved.

“It is our responsibility and prerogative as players to comply with all the things that our administration requires of us so that we can have a good, happy and safe IPL,” Yadav said.

India had to bring the world’s richest national tournament to the coast again (the second edition of the IPL was held in South Africa in 2009) due to the growing impact of the virus on the second most populous country in the world and travel restrictions that has been. caused.

India’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that the nation’s total cases have exceeded 5.1 million since the pandemic began. At the current rate of infection, India is expected to exceed 6.6 million reported cases in a few weeks in the United States, which is currently the country with the most reported infections.

Nationwide, India is testing more than 1 million samples per day, although restrictions have been eased since the strong early shutdown.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the seven sheikhs of the United Arab Emirates have taken different stances towards the blockades and limitation of movement. The city-state full of skyscrapers and dependent on tourism from Dubai It reopened to visitors in July and has actively courted travelers. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has closed its borders and still requires anyone entering to have had a coronavirus test result in the past 48 hours.

In recent days, when schools resumed classes, the daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,007. Authorities responded by warning that closures and fines could be resumed for breaking the rules, although restaurants and bars serving food remain open.

There will be 56 games in 46 days for the free-for-all format, which concludes on November 3. The final is scheduled for November 10, which will give the Australian and Indian players a short break before the scheduled limited-out tour of India. Below.