India Top Headlines

Government talking to Russia about a possible advance of its Covid vaccine here: MoS Health | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center is in consultations with the Russian government to explore the possibility of cooperation between the two countries to promote the Covid-19 vaccine in India, Parliament was told on Friday.

The Central Medicines Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has reported that it has received information about a Covid-19 vaccine developed and approved in Russia, Health Minister Ashwini Choubey reported to Lok Sabha .

In addition, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an autonomous organization under the Department of Health Research, has reported that according to the information available from the WHO preliminary overview of the Covid-19 vaccine (last updated on September 17) , worldwide there are 36 candidate vaccines that are in various stages of clinical trials.

“Of these, only 02 are Indian candidates (Bharat Biotech International Ltd and Cadila Healthcare). All 36 candidates are in various stages of clinical trials. So far, none of the candidate vaccines have completed all stages of the clinical trial,” he said. in a written response.

In response to a question about whether the government is in talks with Russia and other countries to procure doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the coming months, Choubey said: “The Department of Biotechnology has reported that the government of India is in consultation with Russia Government for exploring the possibility of cooperation with Russia to promote the Covid-19 vaccine in India. ”

In addition, phase II and III bridging studies of ChAdOx1-S, a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford / AstraZeneca, have been initiated in India.

“While the government and industry are doing their best to make a safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19 available at the earliest, it is difficult to comment on exact timelines in view of the various complex pathways involved in development. of the vaccine “, stressed the minister. .

In delving into the measures taken by the government for the timely availability of Covid-19 drugs and vaccination, Choubey reported that the CDSCO approved the manufacture and marketing of three drugs: injectable formulations of Remdesivir, tablets of favipiravir and injection of itolizumab, for restricted emergency use in the country. for the treatment of coronavirus infection.

In addition, CDSCO has granted permission for Phase I and II clinical trials of the two candidate vaccines developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

In addition, it has also given the Serum Institute of India permission to conduct phase II and III clinical trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, the minister said.

Times of India