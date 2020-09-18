India Top Headlines

Encounter with Shopian: Army Finds ‘Prima Facie’ Evidence Against Troops and Initiates Procedures Under Army Law | India News

SRINAGAR: The Army has found “prima facie” evidence that its troops violated powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during an encounter in the Shopian district of Kashmir in which three men were killed in July this year and has initiated disciplinary procedures, officials said Friday.

On July 18, the Army claimed that three militants were killed in the village of Amshipura in the upper reaches of the Shopian district in southern Kashmir.

Committed to ethical conduct during anti-militancy operations, the Army launched an investigation after reports on social media indicated that the three men came from the Rajouri district of the Jammu region and had disappeared in Amshipura, the colonel said. Rajesh Kalia, Srinagar Defense Spokesperson. The probe was completed in a record four weeks.

“The investigation has yielded some prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, the powers conferred by AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the recommendations of the Army Chief of Staff approved by the Supreme Court were violated.” The competent disciplinary authority has ordered the initiation of a disciplinary process under the Army Law against those who prima facie respond, “said a brief statement from the Army.

