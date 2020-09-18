Covid-19 Roundup: 30 Vaccine Candidates in Development in India; over 30 million infections worldwide and more | India News

India Top Headlines

Here’s a look at the updates:

INDIA

From india COVID-19 the count surpassed 52 lakhs with 96,424 people testing positive in one day, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 41,12,551 on Friday. The total number of coronavirus cases amounted to 52,14,677, while the death toll rose to 84,372 and the virus claimed 1,174 lives in 24 hours.

Parliament passes a bill to reduce deputies’ salaries for a year by 30 percent “to meet the demands arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Center for neglecting healthcare personnel who test positive for Covid-19. “Modi government with no adverse data! The beating of ‘thali’ and the lighting of a lamp is more important than safety and respect. Modi government, why are the crown warriors being insulted?” the congressional leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

5,601 coaches have been converted to Covid Care Centers by Indian Railways in March, April, May and June to combat the pandemic, according to the rail ministry.

The ICMR Sero survey conducted in April-May found that 6.4 million adults over the age of 18 were infected, according to Dr. Sanjay Rai, AIIMS.

About 30 Covid vaccine candidates are in development and are in different stages of clinical and preclinical development. Of these, 3 candidates are in an advanced stage of Phase I / II / III trials and 4 are in the advanced preclinical development stage, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in India passed the 52 million mark on Friday. Around the world, countries are contemplating a second lockdown as the number of infections surpassed the 30 million mark. On the vaccine front, up to 30 different candidate vaccines are in various stages of development in the country.

STATES / UT

J&K: The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir surpassed the 60,000 mark on Friday, as the union territory recorded 1,330 new cases, while 15 more deaths brought the death toll to 966. It was for the 16th day in a row. that the number of new cases have crossed 1000 in a 24 hour period.

HIMACHAL PRADESH: The government has decided to reopen schools in classes 9 to 12 as of Monday. These schools will be opened with 50 percent teaching and non-teaching staff present for students in Class 9 through Class 12, provided the students are willing to receive teacher guidance.

UTTARAKHAND: The Haridwar Kumbh 2021 will be held with a restriction on the number of people who will congregate for the event.

DELHI: Schools will be closed to all students until October 5, according to the Delhi government.

GUJARAT: Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel tests positive. The 92-year-old leader’s family said he is in home isolation in Gandhinagar.

BIHAR: The Election Commission of India has asked the authorities to prepare a separate voter list for corona positive patients. The decision was made on Friday amid a campaign for the Bihar elections, which are expected to be held in October or November this year.

MEGHALAYA: Schools in Meghalaya that are closed for six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic will partially reopen starting next week for students to meet with teachers to clarify their doubts. The schools will be open for students in classes 9 to 12 to meet with the teachers to clear up their doubts, but there will be no regular classes or classroom session.

TRIPURA: State figures at the bottom of the Covid-19 death rate, while recovery rates for six of the eight northeastern states are lower than the national average of 78.86 percent, data from the Health Ministry revealed. of the Union on Friday.

According to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Tripura led the death rate among the eight northeastern states in terms of Covid-19 cases with 1.09%, followed by Sikkim (0.97%), Meghalaya (0.71), Manipur (0.60), Assam (0.35), Nagaland (0, 28) and Arunachal Pradesh (0.19%).

WEST OF BENGAL: A Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Debasmita Das, Deputy Commissioner of the Calcutta Police Southeast Division, was taken to the hospital where she is being treated on Thursday.

MAHARASHTRA: Two Maharashtra ministers, Nitin Raut and Hasan Mushrif, said on Friday they tested positive for the coronavirus. Raut is the minister of energy and the acting president of the state Congress, while Mushrif is the minister of rural development and leader of the PNC.

ANDHRA PRADESH: Andhra Pradesh has been consistent in registering a higher number of recoveries than the daily detection rate for new Covid infections. The state reported 8,096 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the count to 6.09 lakh, while overall recoveries rose to 5.19 lakh, after 11,803 more people recovered the same day.

KARNATAKA: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation said on Friday that it will restart operations in Maharashtra from September 22.

WORLD

Israel imposed a second nationwide lockdown on Friday to address one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the world, despite public protests over the new hit to the economy. The three-week shutdown starting at 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) began just hours before Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and will extend to other key religious holidays such as Yom Kippur and Sukkot.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have surpassed 30 million worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

A new small box Covid-19 rapid test device, which gives results in 90 minutes, has been found to have a high level of precision and produces very few false negatives and no false positives in a UK study. Lab-in-Cartridge tests can be performed on cartridges smaller than a mobile phone and do not require a laboratory.

Chinese hackers have stolen information from Spanish laboratories working on a vaccine for Covid-19, the newspaper El País reported on Friday. The report came as pharmaceutical companies around the world rushed to produce an effective jab to counter a virus that has now killed more than 940,000 people and infected 30 million.