Allowing Queen’s Attorney to Represent Jadhav: India | India News

NEW DELHI: India confirmed on Thursday that it had applied for the appointment of a Queen’s Counsel (QC), a title awarded to the top lawyers par excellence in some Commonwealth countries, as defense attorney for Kulbhushan Jadhav in the ongoing review ordered by the ICJ of his death sentence in Islamabad High Court.

TOI had first reported on Wednesday that, to break the impasse over who can represent Jadhav in a Pakistani court, India had proposed the appointment of a QC as his lawyer and that lead lawyer Harish Salve, who is also QC in the courts of England and Wales, it was his obvious choice.

However, the government, as the MEA said on Thursday, is open to hiring the services of lawyers of other nationalities as well as long as they are QC.

“Pakistan has yet to address the fundamental issues, which include the provision of all documents related to the case, unconditional and unhindered consular access to it, and the appointment of an Indian lawyer or a lawyer for the queen to ensure a free trial. and fair, “said spokesman Anurag. Srivastava, reiterating that Pakistan had not been able to fulfill its obligations regarding the implementation of the ICJ judgment in letter and spirit.

Last year, the ICJ asked Pakistan for an effective review and reconsideration of Jadhav’s conviction and confirmed India’s demand for consular access to Jadhav.

Pakistan’s response to India’s demand for a quality check to represent Jadhav is still awaited. Islamabad had previously said that only a lawyer licensed to practice in Pakistan can be Jadhav’s lawyer.

Pakistan had extended the validity of an ordinance allowing Jadhav earlier this week by four months to file a petition for review. However, India views the ordinance as a red herring designed to create a “mirage of compliance” with the ICJ ruling.

For India, the main issue remains private and unconditional access to Jadhav as, according to Indian officials, it is the only way the sentence can be fully and effectively implemented. India believes that consular access to Jadhav should be “restorative” and private because, unlike the usual consular access cases where the degree of involvement of a defendant in criminal acts is unknown, Jadhav has already been convicted of a military court on the basis of his alleged confession.

