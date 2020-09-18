India Top Headlines

Adhir Chowdhury challenges Mamata Banerjee to debate the rise of the BJP in Bengal | India News

KOLKATA: The newly appointed chairman of the Bengal Congress, Adhir Chowdhury, on Friday challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enter into a debate with him about the rise of the BJP in the state and the reasons that led to his promotion, by time that affirmed that “the crazy accusations” of his party united with the field of the saffron are “deprived of the truth”.

Claiming that Mamata Banerjee was the “biggest BJP agent” in Bengal, he noted that many TMC MPs had skipped the vote on the citizenship amendment bill in Parliament.

“I challenge the supreme TMC (Mamata) to a debate on the rise of the BJP in Bengal and the reasons that lead it; do you have the guts to accept it?” he said in a video message.

“I learned that the TMC has alleged in Delhi that the Congress joined the BJP in Bengal, and the regional teams do not trust the big game. Before throwing stones at Adhir Chowdhury, I urge you (Banerjee) to ask their leaders to look in the mirror, “he said.

The five-time Bahrampur MP said the timing of the impeachment was “interesting” as it was made shortly after he was appointed chairman of the West Bengal Pradesh Congressional Committee.

“They are making such malicious accusations because they know that Adhir Chowdhury will not function according to their dictation,” he said.

Chowdhury, who is also the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, sought to know why MPs from the state’s ruling party had skipped the vote on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

“If Didi (Mamata Banerjee) had ordered you to vote against the CAC, would any of your party’s deputies have had the courage to remain absent?” contended.

All the country’s regional parties know well that Congress is the “only option” to fight the BJP, said the veteran leader.

“The fact that TMC supreme along with some other states opposed the GST issue, does not mean that the regional parties will accept her as the leader of all India in their fight against the saffron field.

“It is because the Congress put pressure on the BJP government in the Center, the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was introduced for the returned migrant workers,” Chowdhury said.

Thousands of migrant workers who returned to Bengal due to the closure are now returning to their workplaces, without receiving help or work in their own state, he said.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said 11 lakh of migrant workers returned to Bengal. However, the state got nothing from the Rs 50,000 project (Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan), the benefits of which were reaped by Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha, “added the Congress leader.

