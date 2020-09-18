60% of Indian children walk to school: survey | India News

India Top Headlines

About 60% of students in India go to their schools on foot, and the number is significantly higher in rural areas and for primary and primary school students. In general, more girls walk to school (62%) than boys (57.9%). The second most preferred means of transport is public transport (12.4%), followed by cycling (11.3%), according to the latest report on education from the National Statistical Organization (NSO).The report says that three-quarters of primary and upper secondary students travel by foot, which is significantly reduced at secondary and higher levels. Bicycles are a means of transportation for more than a quarter of middle and high school students.

The distance between the institute and home, as seen during the survey, seems to be in tune with the mode of travel, since 77% of households have a pre-primary school 2 km away, 83.4% for primary and secondary schools. 75.3% for upper primary. , the levels where most students travel on foot.

It reveals that while 61.4% of male students in rural areas travel on foot, it is 49.4% for urban areas. In the case of girls, it is 66.5% for rural areas and 50.8% for urban areas. For public transport, the survey included buses, trams, trains, subway trains, and ferries and not taxis, ride-sharing, or rented buses.

While bicycle use is significantly higher among rural students (12.6%) compared to 7.6% in urban areas, the survey found that more than 12% of urban students commute to schools in the transportation provided by your parents’ employers. The figure is 4% for rural students.

The report on “Social Household Consumption: Education” surveyed 1.13 lakh of households spread over 8,000 villages and 6,000 urban blocks between July 2017 and June 2018. It involved 1.52 lakh of students at different levels of education. study.

According to the distribution of students by distance to the educational institution, it is found that as the level of schooling increases, the number of nearby schools decreases. For example, while 70.4% of households have a school up to upper primary classes within a range of one kilometer, it falls to 36.2% for the secondary level and 22.2% for the secondary level higher.