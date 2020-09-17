World leaders greet Prime Minister Modi on his 70th birthday | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other world leaders wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Thursday.Born on September 17, 1950, PM Modi turned 70 on Thursday.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended his greetings to his “friend” Narendra Modi, expressing hope that the two leaders will meet soon.“Best wishes to my friend @NarendraModi on his 70th birthday. Hope to see you soon, ”he said in a post on Twitter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greeted Prime Minister Modi, noting that they have succeeded in further consolidating the traditionally good relations between Germany and India for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on your 70th birthday. I am pleased to take this opportunity to thank you for our trustworthy and constructive cooperation, ”Merkel said in her letter to Modi.

He wished Modi great health and success during today’s unusual times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended his greetings to Prime Minister Modi and praised his personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

In a letter to Modi, Putin said: “Kindly accept my sincere congratulations on your 70th birthday.”

Praising Modi, Putin said that his activity as head of government of India has earned him the deserved respect of compatriots and high international prestige. “Under his leadership, India is successfully advancing on the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development,” he said.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also extended her greetings to Modi.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli greeted his Indian counterpart and vowed to continue working closely to strengthen bilateral ties.

“Kind regards to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of his birthday. I wish him good health and happiness. We will continue to work closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries,” Oli wrote in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Prime Minister of Nepal and said he hopes the ties between India and Nepal will be further strengthened, based on the shared culture and history of the two neighbors.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering wished his Indian counterpart and expressed confidence that India will achieve further transformation under his leadership.

“The people and government of Bhutan pass on prayers for his success and well-being on the 70th anniversary of His Excellency’s birth,” Tshering said in a post on Twitter.

“Under his leadership, we are confident that India will continue to achieve even greater transformation,” he added.

Wishes have also come in for the BJP leader from the country’s top dignitaries, including the president and vice president, Union ministers and other leaders.

The BJP is organizing a series of events, primarily intended for public service, across the country to celebrate Modi’s birthday as ‘Sewa Divas’.

The ruling BJP celebrates Modi’s birthday as ‘Sewa Diwas’ and organizes public welfare activities across the country for a week.