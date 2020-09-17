Up close and personal: Contrary to mainstream discourse, interactions with him have always been frank and candid.

India Top Headlines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is recognized worldwide for his leadership role in both national and international forums. Even rabid critics on the political spectrum acknowledge his undeniable popularity. He has a fervent following and his movements and statements are intensely followed by legions. However, despite being under 24 × 7 scrutiny, there are many aspects of his personality that remain unknown and defy well-ingrained representations of man.

Those who have worked with him will attest to their opposition to discrimination. It is almost visceral. There have been many occasions in official meetings where he harshly criticized suggestions seeking to make particular plans suit one community or to prevent another from gaining a commensurate advantage. Whether it’s Jan Dhan, his ambitious plan to fund the unfunded that emerged as a spectacular success and relief to millions in need to whose accounts assistance could be transferred digitally during the pandemic, or the execution of Prime Minister Gramin Sadak Yojana, or kitchen layout. gas under Ujjwala or building houses for the poor, his instructions have always been clear: Ensuring that the goals are achieved, the faces and faith of whoever benefits are immaterial.

Aside from ‘Sabka Vikas’, the nation’s growth has been its only other pole star and has seen it frequently make bold decisions in pursuit of goals that can throw India among developed countries.

Immediately after being sworn in for his first term, he had engagements with heads of state who had attended the swearing-in ceremony. To the surprise of the Southern Bloc foreign affairs mandarins who saw him as a foreign affairs novice, Modi was in his prime as he delivered the message of good neighborly relations. A strong message went out early on that he did not approve of being held captive by the wisdom found in the South Block archives, and the prime minister made it clear to advisers that the baggage of the last 70 years was unwelcome and no dogma. I would. guide its foreign policy initiatives.

Foreign policy was oriented solely to achieve peace without any commitment to sovereignty and its commitment to development objectives for the betterment of 1.3 billion Indians. It was reflected in the elaboration of a positive response towards Israel and Taiwan by discarding the doubts of the past.

That also explains the surprise visit to Lahore at very short notice, accepting the invitation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It was able to rise above trivial cost-benefit considerations because it sniffed out an opportunity to improve bilateral relations. It is unfortunate for Pakistan that vested interests in that country sabotage the pursuit of peace and prosperity. The unique focus on the national interest has also led Modi to make breakthroughs in the Arab world, particularly with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In his last speech on August 15, the prime minister redefined India’s neighborhood to include countries with which we do not share geographic borders. This was a public articulation of what I had already been working on since 2014. Ties with the US, Russia, the EU, Japan, as well as those in South Asia have grown stronger and there is greater empathy for India’s claim for a legitimate place. in international forums: reflected in the recent almost unanimous support for the country’s candidacy for the presidency of the UNSC.

However, the successful courtship of the international community has not been at the expense of the country’s interests. Modi surprised the international community by withdrawing from the RCEP negotiations. Not for a moment did he worry about the fear of being labeled protectionist or anti-globalization.

Similarly, while seeking good relations with the US, Modi did not compromise the country’s position on climate change. In fact, he is fearless and unperturbed in deviating from the prevailing doctrines. His resolute response to any form of border transgression shows that under him, the country has moved away from the feeling of resignation that forced us to put up with provocations so that things do not get out of control.

Contrary to the dominant discourse about him as a leader who does not promote different points of view, those who have the experience of attending meetings with him will testify to a frank exchange of views. Interactions with him have always been an honest dialogue. He has never given the impression of being in a rush when meeting individuals or groups, and he listens respectfully to differing opinions. There have been cases where you did not fully support the advice or opinion, but followed the consensus out of deference to the institutional framework.

During preparations for demonetization in 2016, he was not fully convinced of the idea of ​​launching new 2,000 rupee banknotes, but accepted the suggestion of those who felt that the rapid printing of the high-denomination banknote would increase the availability of cash. He fully recognized the decision and never blamed his advisers. It is clear that it is now making a course correction by discouraging the printing of banknotes of this denomination. Similarly, decisions regarding interest rate, fiscal deficit, and structural renovation of financial institutions may not be fully in sync with your ideas, but, as a believer in the integrity of institutions, you have supported all of those decisions.

Today he is 70 years old, but his energy, passion and confidence remain intact. The recent convergence of multiple crises has not quelled it and it continues to sincerely pursue the goals of development and peace. The rich pool of experience in the state and the Center and its comprehensive understanding of the problems people face are its assets. His ability and confidence to deal with complex problems is reinforced by his endless faith in 1.3 billion people in the country.