Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rakul Preet Singh Approaches Delhi High Court Against Media Trial In Drug-Related Investigation | Hindi Movie News

Rakul Preet Singh has addressed the Delhi High Court against the media trial, after his name came up in the drug-related investigation carried out by the Office of Narcotics Control in relation to Sushant’s death case. Singh Rajput. Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name also appeared in a drug-related matter in the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation, is addressing the Delhi High Court against the media trial. She, through her lawyer, presented that the media reports contravene the guidelines of the Ministry of I&B, ”ANI shared on Twitter.

According to ANI, the Delhi HC has issued directives to Prasar Bharati and the Association of News Broadcasters regarding this matter, “The Delhi High Court orders the Center, Prasar Bharati and the Association of News Broadcasters to consider the request for Rakul Preet Singh as a representation and quickly decide that it includes all interim instructions that should be issued. ”



Rakul’s name came up in controversy after Rhea Chakraborty was reported to have named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul and Simone Khambatta in her statement to the NCB. Speaking about the same, NCB KPS deputy director Malhotra had said in a statement: “Their names have come to light, but at this time we cannot comment on the further course of action.” According to Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty named some 25 top-notch Bollywood celebrities who have alleged ties to drug dealers.