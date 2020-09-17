Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rakul Preet Singh Approaches Delhi High Court Against Media Trial In Drug-Related Investigation | Hindi Movie News
The Delhi High Court orders the Center, Prasar Bharati and the Association of News Broadcasters to consider the p… https://t.co/vLtUTcyYu0
According to ANI, the Delhi HC has issued directives to Prasar Bharati and the Association of News Broadcasters regarding this matter, “The Delhi High Court orders the Center, Prasar Bharati and the Association of News Broadcasters to consider the request for Rakul Preet Singh as a representation and quickly decide that it includes all interim instructions that should be issued. ”
Rakul’s name came up in controversy after Rhea Chakraborty was reported to have named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul and Simone Khambatta in her statement to the NCB. Speaking about the same, NCB KPS deputy director Malhotra had said in a statement: “Their names have come to light, but at this time we cannot comment on the further course of action.” According to Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty named some 25 top-notch Bollywood celebrities who have alleged ties to drug dealers.