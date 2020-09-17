India Top Headlines

skoda rapid 1.0 tsi: Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI automatic released Rs 9.49 lakh

NEW DELHI: Skoda India launched the Rapid 1.0 TSI equipped with automatic gearbox on Thursday, priced between Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rider Plus AT: Rs 9.49 lakh

AT ambition: Rs 11.29 lakh

Onyx AT: Rs 11.49 lakh

AT style: Rs 12.99 lakh

Monte Carlo: Rs 13.29 lakh

The 1.0-liter TSI engine produces 110 hp at 5,000-5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of maximum torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm.

The motor is paired with a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

The engine has an FE rating of 16.24 kmpl, which is a 9% increase over the replaced MPi engine.

In early May, Skoda India introduced the new TSI engines with Rapid, Karoq and Superb in 1.0-liter, 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter capacity options.

Skoda Rapid paired with a six-speed manual transmission starts at just under Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda India reported that Rapid’s share of the compact sedan segment has increased from 8.7% in 2019 to 10.3% in 2020. Rapid competes with brands such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and VW Vento.

Times of India