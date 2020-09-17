India Top Headlines

SC seeks report on the state of CCTV in police stations | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Chief Clerks of all Union states and territories to provide within two months the status of CCTV installation at 16,000 police stations across the country, despite that many of them lack vehicles, telephones, wireless equipment and facilities for drinking water and clean toilets.

A bench of judges RF Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee said: “We wish to know the exact position of the CCTV cameras in the police stations, as well as the constitution of the supervisory committees in accordance with our order of April 3 2018 “.

There are around 10,000 police stations in rural areas and more than 5,000 in urban areas. India has a police force of almost 23 lakh, of which only six lakh have homestay.

The bank said: “We also hope that the chief secretary of each state and territory of the Union will take this matter seriously and with due seriousness as it involves the fundamental rights of the citizen under article 21 of the Constitution of India. . The data will be positively delivered to this court before the next hearing date, November 24 ”.

On April 3, 2018, the court dealt with issues related to the use of videography by the police while investigating the crime scene and police officers used body cameras, as is the practice in Western countries, to prevent Hooligans indulge in illegal behavior. However, it had focused on installing closed-circuit television cameras in police stations and prisons to monitor human rights abuses. It had also discussed the creation of supervisory bodies to periodically review CCTV images from police stations and recommend corrective measures to states.

The bank accepted the suggestion of amicus curiae Sidharth Dave to focus only on the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations for the time being.

A bank, of which Judge Nariman was part, had favored in 2018 equipping the police with videography tools for the investigation, as well as to control public order situations.

“We are of the opinion that despite the fact that, as of now, investigative agencies in India are not fully equipped and ready for the use of videography, the time has come for steps to be taken to introduce videography in investigation, particularly at the crime scene. as the desirable and acceptable best practice as suggested by the MHA committee to strengthen the rule of law. We approved the centralized action plan prepared by the committee and the aforementioned timeline. That the consequent measures be taken for its implementation as soon as possible ”, she had said.

