Rajnath will answer questions today about the LAC clash in Rajya Sabha | India News

NEW DELHI: The government will respond to some of the apprehensions raised by opposition parties regarding the India-China border standoff in eastern Ladakh, as Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to speak at Rajya Sabha Thursday.

Upper House rules allow members to request supplements after a statement. According to the sources, after the defense minister’s statement, the opposition leaders will speak and Singh could give clarifications. A decision was made on the matter at a Rajya Sabha floor leaders meeting, which Singh attended together with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and House Leader Thawarchand Gehlot.

Congress had held a strike in Lok Sabha at the end of Singh’s statement on Tuesday, but failed to persuade other opposition parties such as Trinamool, NCP or DMK to join them. Singh made a suo motu statement at Lok Sabha on Tuesday, saying that China has made it very clear that any attempt to “unilaterally” change the status quo throughout LAC is not at all acceptable, and that India’s armed forces they are ready to deal with “all contingencies” in the high altitude region.

Times of India