Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, President Kovind, Others Wish Prime Minister Modi on His 70th Birthday | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday.“Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” the congressional leader tweeted.

Modi, Kejriwal prayed for her long and healthy life.

“Narendra Modi wishes you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life,” Kejriwal said.

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

The president took to Twitter and said: “Happy birthday Narendra Modi ji. You have set an example of the values ​​of Indian life and democratic tradition. I pray to God to always keep you healthy and happy and that the nation continue to receive your invaluable services. ” (Roughly translated from Hindi).

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his best wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi in Hindi, the vice president said: “Best wishes on his birthday. On this occasion, I congratulate him on his hard work in taking the country to new heights.”

“It is actually a matter of happiness that under your dynamic leadership, the government is solving different challenges effectively. Your call to Atmanirbhar Bharat will surely inspire the country and in the coming years will pave the way for the formation of Atmanirbhar Bharat.” Naidu said in the letter (roughly translated from Hindi).

“I ask God to remain healthy and happy and remain attached to the service of the nation for many years,” he added.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted their greetings on the occasion.

“Prime Minister Modi has dedicated every moment of his life to making India strong, secure and self-sufficient. I am fortunate to serve the nation under his leadership. I, along with all compatriots, wish the Prime Minister to have a long and healthy life, “Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Singh in his greeting said that Prime Minister Modi has worked diligently to empower the poor and marginalized and that the country has benefited from his leadership.

“Greetings and warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited greatly from his astute leadership, strong conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously to empower the poor and marginalized. Praying for his good and long health lifetime”. Singh tweeted.

The BJP has organized a “Seva Saptah” from September 14 to 20 to coincide with the Prime Minister’s birthday.

The party is carrying out social initiatives across the country during this week-long event.

