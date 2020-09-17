India Top Headlines

Pulwama-type attack averted in Kashmir with the recovery of 52 kg of explosives: Army Officials | India News

NEW DELHI: A Pulwama-style terror attack was averted by the Indian military on Thursday with the recovery of 52 kg of explosives in the Karewa area of ​​Gadikal in Kashmir, army officials here said.

The site where the explosives were recovered was near a national highway and near the site of last year’s Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF staff, they said.

“We have prevented another Pulwama-type attack,” said an Army official.

According to officials, the explosives were found in a water tank in the area during a search operation around 8 a.m.

“There were 416 packages of explosives and each of them weighed 125 grams,” said an official.

He said another 50 detonators were recovered from another synthx tank in the area in subsequent searches.

The explosives are called “Super-90” or S-90 in short, they said.

