“Proud to support farmers”: Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from Union Cabinet in protest against agrarian bills | India News

NEW DELHI: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the sole representative of Shiromani Akali Dal in the Modi government, left the Union Cabinet on Thursday in protest against the Center’s agricultural laws. SAD is one of the oldest allies of the BJP.“I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the ordinances and legislation against farmers. I am proud to support farmers as his daughter and sister,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in a tweet.

His resignation came shortly after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Chairman Sukhbir Singh Badal opposed the two farmer-related bills in Lok Sabha.

Earlier, Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha that his wife will leave the Union Cabinet to register the party’s protest on the laws against farmers.

In his speech during a discussion on agricultural bills – the bill on Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) and the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, Badal He said the proposed laws will “destroy” 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the agricultural sector. He recalled the enormous contribution of Punjab in making India self-sufficient in food grain production.

“I announce that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government,” he said in Lok Sabha. President Om Birla, who was in the chair at the time, had turned off the microphone, just in time for the announcement to go off the air, but those present in the Chamber witnessed the announcement from Badal.

The farmers of Haryana are protesting against the Center’s three agricultural ordinances, which they say are “anti-farmers”.

Farmers’ discontent is due to the uncertainty of payments, which according to the new ordinance must be made within three days. But in reality, many of the small farmers in Madhya Pradesh, for example, face the problem of not finding buyers or being pressured to bring in large quantities.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the three ordinances enacted by the Center on June 5. After the session of parliament began during the Monsoon this week, the government has introduced bills to replace these ordinances. Lok Sabha approved one of these on Tuesday, and the other two are listed for your consideration and approval during the current session.

While almost all opposition banks opposed the bills, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured Lok Sabha on Thursday that the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism for farmers will continue and will not it will be affected by two proposed laws.

Moving for consideration The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 ‘in Lok Sabha, Tomar said the bills They aim to make it profitable.

In addition, he assured that these proposed legislation would not invade the laws of the Agricultural Products Marketing Committee (APMC) of the states.

“These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their products. They will not be subject to mandi regulations and will be free to sell their products to anyone. They will not have to pay taxes either.

“These bills will increase competition and promote private investment, which will help the development of agricultural infrastructure and generate employment,” Tomar said.

The minister noted that thanks to these two reform bills, farmers will be able to connect directly with large companies and exporters, and will be able to make agriculture profitable.

In initiating the debate on the bills, Congressman Ravneet Singh Bittu demanded that the bills be withdrawn. He said Punjab collects around Rs 3,630 crore from mandis, which are used for welfare activities for farmers and the creation of rural infrastructure such as roads. It was also asked why the Center interferes when agriculture is on the concurrent list. “There are state assemblies … you want to take the powers away from the states,” Singh said, adding that the meaning of having an “absolute” or “golden” majority does not mean that the Center would take all the powers.

RSP leader NK Premachandran demanded that the bills be sent to the standing committee and that there was no justification for the enactment of an ordinance.

Trinamool Congress members Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra vehemently opposed the bill, as did the NCP and the other opposition parties.