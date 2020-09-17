India Top Headlines

Lok Sabha passes two agricultural sector bills amid opposition protests, SAD | India News

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha passed two agricultural-related bills on Thursday amid protests from the Opposition and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a component of the ruling NDA.

The Draft Law on Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) and the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services were approved by oral vote while Congress, DMK and members of the Revolutionary Socialist Party they withdrew.

Another bill related to the agricultural sector, the Essential Products (Amendment) Bill, passed Tuesday.

These three bills will replace ordinances previously enacted by the government.

Times of India