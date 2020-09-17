India Top Headlines

Land reform bills will lead to higher profits for farmers, forces trying to deceive them: PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the passage of three agricultural sector bills in Lok Sabha, described these proposed legislation as historic, claiming that they will rid farmers and the agricultural sector of middlemen and other collars. bottle.

With the BJP’s ruling ally Shiromani Akali Dal joining the opposition in protesting these bills, Modi claimed that many forces are trying to “mislead” farmers and assured the farming community that the minimum price support ( MSP) and government purchasing of their products will continue along with a host of other options for them.

These reforms will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their products and generate higher profits for them, he said.

Lok Sabha approved on Thursday the Draft Law on Trade and Trade in Agricultural Products (Promotion and Facilitation) and the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law.

The Essential Commodities Bill (Amendment) has passed.

The three bills will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha and will become laws after the Upper House passes them as well.

They will replace the ordinances promulgated by the government of the Union.

