JD (U) -LJP Breakup Gives BJP a Headache Ahead of Polls | India News

With less than a fortnight to the announcement of the Bihar polls by the Election Commission, the gap between BJP’s allies, JD (U) and LJP, continues to widen.

After JD (U) ‘s public statement that he did not want to have any trucks with Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s team, LJP retaliated Wednesday along the same lines and claimed that he would be better off without being in the company of CM Nitish Kumar. . After a meeting of his parliamentary party, LJP sources said that they only counted the BJP as an ally and threatened that the party might even run candidates against JD (U).

The war of words comes in the context of indications that JD (U) has washed his hands of LJP, taking the stand that would leave half of the 243 seats for BJP and was for the saffron team to accommodate LJP inside of your quota. Although he is a junior partner, LJP is also unfazed by a fight. Sources said party chief Chirag Paswan is known to have suggested to BJP chief JP Nadda that the saffron group should insist on contesting more seats rather than insisting on a 50-split JD (U): fifty.

It was also revealed that Paswan wrote to Prime Minister Modi informing him of LJP’s assessment that Kumar no longer had sufficient support to be the face of CM of the NDA.

