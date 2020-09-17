Sports

IPL 2020: Players from England and Australia arriving from the UK to undergo a 36-hour quarantine | Cricket news

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League franchises will breathe a sigh of relief as the 21 Australian and English players arriving in the UAE from the UK will have to spend only 36 hours of quarantine instead of the previous six days prescribed .

All franchises that have English and Australian players arriving after the white ball series in the UK had called for the reduction of the quarantine period and the BCCI under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly has been able to successfully resolve the issue with local authorities. in the UAE.

“Yes, I can confirm that all English and Australian players now have to undergo a 36 hour quarantine instead of six days. The matter has been settled and most teams will now have their big stars available from the first game.” added. a senior IPL official with knowledge of the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

People like Steve Smith, David Warner, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler will arrive in the UAE late Thursday night (UAE time) from the UK and, upon arrival, will undergo a test RT-PCR for COVID-19.

“They have undergone a quick test before boarding (the flight) and will undergo another one upon arrival. Otherwise, solid test protocols will be followed as usual. The reason behind the move is that all players are entering from one bio-bubble another, “said the veteran BCCI official.

The PTI had previously reported that one of the veteran players, an Australian superstar, had written a letter to the BCCI president, Ganguly, requesting a three-day quarantine, instead of six.

The BCCI spoke with the officials of at least three franchises that have Australian and English stars and they seem to be very happy with the result.

“BCCI did a great job of reducing the quarantine period to 36 hours. This means that teams like the Chennai Super Kings (Josh Hazlewood and Tom Curran), Rajasthan Royals (Smith, Buttler, Archer) will have all of their players available from their Game one. Same goes for Kings XI Punjab who has Glenn Maxwell on their roster and Delhi Capitals who have Alex Carry, “said a franchise official.

The only franchise not affected by the six-day quarantine period was Kolkata Knight Riders, which has its first game of the season on September 23 with Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Pat Cummins in its ranks.

