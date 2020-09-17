IPL 2020: Can the Kings XI Punjab break the trend and surprise everyone this season? | Cricket news

Sports

NEW DELHI: Kings XI Punjab is one of the few IPL franchises that always look good on paper before the start of the season, but somehow fail to deliver products when it matters most.The Punjab team has always had some of the best players in their ranks, but they somehow lost the plot in most editions of the IPL, except for two occasions when they reached the semi-finals in the inaugural 2008 season. and they finished runners-up in 2014 after losing to KKR in the final.FULL SCHEDULE OF THE LEAGUE STAGEIt’s been five years since their runner-up in 2014 and they have yet to make the playoffs. KXIP is one of only three teams, along with RCB and Delhi Capitals, that have yet to get their hands on the IPL trophy.They’re a team that experts don’t really come back to go all the way at the start of a season, but thanks to the fickle nature of T20 cricket, a string of good performances can turn your fortunes around.

STRENGTHS

NEW CAPTAIN, NEW LUCK? Dashing India starter KL Rahul will lead the KXIP after Ravichandran Ashwin was traded for Delhi Capitals’ Jagadeesha Suchith last year. It will be interesting to see how Rahul performs his captaincy duties, especially considering he is one of the key hitters on the team.

NEW RECRUITMENTS LOOKING GOOD – Punjab bought the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, and the young pacemaker Ishan Porel. The inclusion of Maxwell will surely reinforce his middle order. Meanwhile, Cotrell and Neesham will reinforce their bowling attack rhythm.

THE GAYLE FACTOR – It’s no secret that Chris Gayle can turn a game around without help from anyone. Although consistency is an issue, if you find your rhythm early, Punjab will be a big threat. Gayle and Rahul’s opening partnership could be a huge factor when it comes to their luck this season.

BOWLING – The seasoned Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack alongside Cottrell and Hardus Viljoen, while the young Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and the mysterious bowler Murugan Ashwin bring the right mix of spin for the team.

TON OF EXPERIENCE IN PERSONAL COACHING – With Anil Kumble as their head coach and Jonty Rhodes as their field coach, the team has two great cricket brains as part of its setup. In addition to Kumble and Rhodes, they also have the services of Wasim Jaffer and Sunil Joshi as their batting and bowling coaches, respectively, whose vast experience will also be a valuable asset to the team.

THE CHALLENGES:

CLICKING AS A UNIT – Their main weakness has been joining and clicking as a single unit. Most of the time there have been outstanding individual performances. This time they need to change that.

INCONSISTENT ACTIONS – The team must become a constant actor. Teams that have won IPL titles have done so thanks to consistent performances. Punjab, over the years has failed to string together too many winning races. They finished seventh in 2018 and sixth last season in 2019.

REYES XI PUNJAB FULL SQUAD:

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowthamn, J Suchith, Glenwin Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar.