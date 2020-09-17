India Top Headlines

Indian lawyer or Queen’s lawyer must represent Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan: MEA | India News

NEW DELHI: India called on Thursday for the appointment of an Indian lawyer or a lawyer for the queen of Indian death row inmate Kulbhushan Jadhav to ensure a free and fair trial on the review of his death sentence in Pakistan.

India’s claim comes days after the Pakistani Parliament extended an ordinance for four months allowing Jadhav to appeal against his conviction to a higher court as required by the International Court of Justice.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the Pakistani government has failed to fulfill its obligations on the implementation of the ICJ ruling in letter and spirit.

“He has not yet addressed the fundamental issues, which include the provision of all documents related to the case, unconditional and unhindered consular access to Kulbhusan Jadhav and the appointment of an Indian lawyer or a lawyer for the queen to secure a trial. free and fair, “he added. she said at an online press conference.

The Queen’s Counsel is a solicitor or solicitor, appointed Counsel to the Crown of the United Kingdom on the recommendation of the Chancellor.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Islamabad high court ordered the federal government to give India another chance to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav and postponed the hearing for a month.

In 2017, India addressed the ICJ against Pakistan for denying Jadhav consular access and defying the death sentence handed down by a military court.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan should undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of Jadhav’s conviction and sentence and also grant consular access to India without further delay.

India has criticized Pakistan for taking an “absurd” approach in denying Jadhav the legal remedies available to Jadhav against his death sentence in contravention of the ICJ order.

Jadhav, a 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

Responding to questions about India’s departure from a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) national security advisers in protest after the Pakistani representative used a “fictitious” map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan , Srivastava said before, during and after At this meeting, India had expressed its strong objection to the president as well as the SCO member states.

“Our objection was noted by the president. Pakistan’s use of this fictitious map completely ignores the president’s warning as well as violates the meeting’s rules,” he said.

