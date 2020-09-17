Indian Armed Forces Maintained ‘Sayyam’, Exhibited ‘Shaurya’ Against China’s Provocative Actions: Rajnath Singh | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the conduct of the Indian armed forces throughout the border clashes with China showed that they maintained ‘Sayyam’ (patience) and showed ‘Shaurya’ (courage) before the provocative actions of the PLA.In a statement in Rajya Sabha, the Defense Minister said: “The conduct of our armed forces throughout these incidents shows that while they maintained ‘Sayyam’ in the face of provocative actions, they also displayed ‘Shaurya’ when required to protect the territorial integrity of India. ”Full coverage: India-China showdown“While our armed forces scrupulously abide by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side,” he added.The minister said that China continues to illegally occupy approximately 38,000 square kilometers of area in the Ladakh Union Territory. He added that it also claims approximately 90,000 square kilometers of Indian territory in the eastern sector of the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.Live updates: monsoon session of Parliament“China continues to illegally occupy some 38,000 square kilometers in the Ladakh Union territory. Furthermore, under the so-called ‘Boundary Agreement’ between China and Pakistan of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 square kilometers of Indian territory in Poland to China. It also claims approximately 90,000 square kilometers of Indian territory in the eastern sector of the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, “he said.

Recalling the incident in the Galwan Valley, he said: “On June 15, Colonel Santosh Babu, together with his 19 brave soldiers, made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan Valley for the defense of the territorial integrity of India. Our own Prime Minister went to Ladakh to boost the morale of the forces. ”

The two countries have been at odds since April-May and Chinese troops have refused to vacate the Finger area and other sticking points in eastern Ladakh.

Multiple rounds of talks have also yielded no significant results in easing tensions and now the Indian side has prepared for a long-term deployment in the high mountainous region.