FBI Announces $ 15,000 Bounty for Information on Murder of Indian Citizen in 2012

WASHINGTON: The FBI has announced a US $ 15,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to those responsible for the 2012 kidnapping and murder of Indian citizen Pareshkumar Patel in the United States.

Patel was abducted from the Raceway gas station operating in Chesterfield, Virginia, on September 16, 2012, and four days later his body shot was found at Ancarrow Boat Landing in the city of Richmond, Virginia.

This case is being investigated by the Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force of the Richmond Federal Bureau of Investigation, as part of a cold case initiative to assist the Richmond City Police Department with unsolved homicide investigations. .

According to the FBI, on September 16, a witness reported to the Chesterfield County Police Department that they observed that Patel arrived at his store at approximately 6 a.m., got out of his vehicle, and was immediately accosted by two people.

These two persons of interest, dressed in hooded sweatshirts, pushed Patel into a van and sped off. Patel was located days later, deceased.

The FBI Richmond offers a reward of up to $ 15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death.

Times of India