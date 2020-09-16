India Top Headlines

Trump Says Oracle Close To TikTok Deal As ByteDance Targets Majority Ownership

WASHINGTON / NEW YORK: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he had heard that Oracle Corp was very close to a deal on ByteDance’s TikTok, even as sources said the Chinese company was seeking to retain majority ownership of the popular short video app. .

Trump ordered ByteDance to ditch TikTok amid US concerns that user data could pass to the Communist Party of China government. It has threatened to ban TikTok in the United States on Sunday if ByteDance does not comply.

However, under ByteDance’s proposal, the Beijing-based company would retain a majority stake in TikTok’s global business and create TikTok’s headquarters in the United States, the sources said. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that ByteDance has also offered to create 20,000 jobs in the United States with TikTok.

Oracle would become ByteDance’s technology partner responsible for managing TikTok’s data and would take a minority stake in TikTok, the sources added.

“I heard they are very close to a deal,” Trump said, adding that he was a fan of Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison. He added that he would study the proposed deal.

ByteDance’s proposal calls for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the US government panel that oversees the deal negotiations, to oversee how TikTok will be operated, one of the sources said.

Mnuchin, who chairs CFIUS, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met at the White House Tuesday to consider the ByteDance proposal, two of the sources said.

It is unclear whether Trump will approve ByteDance’s proposal, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential. The White House, ByteDance and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While TikTok is best known for dance videos going viral among teens, US officials have had concerns since last year about whether the personal information of its 100 million US users could be compromised by its Chinese owner.

ByteDance’s plan calls for restrictions on its control of TikTok, the sources said. It asks CFIUS to agree to operating agreements similar to the ones it implemented when it allowed SoftBank Group Corp to acquire US wireless operator Sprint in 2013, according to sources. These could include the U.S. government approving the directors of TikTok’s board, as well as its relationships with major providers, the sources said.

ByteDance also hopes that Ellison’s fundraising for Trump, as well as Oracle CEO Safra Catz’s endorsement of Trump’s transition team four years ago, will increase its chances, Reuters reported.

