Suresh Raina News: Three Arrested for Murder of Suresh Raina Relatives; Punjab CM Amarinder Singh | Chandigarh News

CHANDIGARH: In announcing that the case related to the attack on the relatives of Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has been “solved”, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday that three alleged members of an interstate gang had been arrested for the matter.

Raina’s uncle, Ashok Kumar, and cousin Kaushal Kumar, lost their lives while their aunt Asha Rani is in critical condition in a hospital after the family was attacked by a gang of robbers at their Pathankot residence on 20 August.

The general director of the Punjab Police (DGP), Dinkar Gupta, said that the defendants are part of an interstate gang of thief-criminals, adding that eleven other members of the gang have not yet been arrested in the matter.

Amarinder Singh, after the incident, ordered the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to quickly investigate the case, recorded in various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges of murder, home invasion / trespassing. of abode and assault. , at the Shapur Kandi Police Station.

According to the DGP, a gold ring, a woman’s ring, a woman’s gold chain and 1,530 rupees, along with two wooden sticks, were recovered from the arrested defendant. Those arrested have been identified as Sawan, Muhobbat and Shahrukh Khan.

“On September 15, the SIT received information that three suspects, who were seen on Defense Road the morning after the incident, were staying at jhuggis near the Pathankot train station. A raid was carried out and all three were captured, “said the Punjab. the government said in an official statement.

He said the initial investigation has revealed that they were operating as a gang together with others and had committed several such crimes previously in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and various parts of Punjab.

Police alleged that the defendants came to Pathankot from Jagraon, where they had also committed a robbery on the night of August 14. In Pathankot, a Sanju, who knew the area well, also joined them, DGP said, adding that the gang held a reception of the area.

“They had already identified a formwork workshop, where the bamboo ladders were tied together with chains. The first two houses where the ladders were placed turned out to be a downturn and an empty house, while the third was from Ashok Kumar,” the statement said. said.

Five of the defendants entered the house through the stairs on the side of the roof, where they saw three people lying on the mats. The suspects beat them on the head before moving into the home, where they attacked two others before escaping with cash. and gold ornaments, “he added.

He said the defendants then crossed the high-voltage power lines through the open field to reach the canal, where they separated into groups of two and three to get to the train station.

They disappeared after the cash and jewelry were distributed among them, he added.

Times of India