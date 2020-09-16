India Top Headlines

South Africa Says 12 Million ‘Probably’ Had Coronavirus

CAPE TOWN: About 12 million people in South Africa have been “likely” infected with the coronavirus, but that surprisingly high number has not caused an equally high death rate and could indicate a widespread “level of immunity,” says the minister of health of the country.

More than 20% of South Africa’s 58 million population have had the virus at some point, Dr. Zweli Mkhize estimated this week. He cited studies that found the presence of coronavirus antibodies in blood samples taken from parts of the population. The findings have prompted the government to launch a national study, he said.

“South Africa has seen the surge back down and therefore raises the question of the level of immunity that may already exist in society,” he said.

Other studies have indicated that up to 40% of the population could be immune to the virus, Mkhize said. Some South African experts suggest that Africa’s more developed economy may be approaching herd immunity, but scientists believe that at least 70-80% of the population needs to be immune before there is any effect. And with Covid-19 it’s unclear how long that immunity will last.

As confirmed virus cases dropped significantly, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday night that South Africa’s borders will be reopened from October 1 and that visitors must show negative coronavirus test results no more than 72 hours before departure. Visitors from countries considered high risk will not be allowed, Ramaphosa said, without mentioning names.

Ramaphosa also announced more relaxed restrictions on public gatherings, up to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

The president warned that the second wave of the pandemic in some countries has been worse than the first. “A second wave would be devastating for our country,” he said.

The number of confirmed virus cases in South Africa has declined in recent weeks after a peak in late July in which the country recorded as many as 15,000 daily cases and raised fears that health services in some major cities will collapse. Official figures showed just 772 new cases on Tuesday.

South Africa is also experiencing a decline in hospital admissions, people in intensive care units and deaths attributed to Covid-19, Health Minister Mkhize said.

“The consistency between these indicators assures us that we are indeed in the midst of a depression in the pandemic,” he said.

South Africa has just over 650,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the latest official government tally, the eighth highest number of cases in the world. At its peak, South Africa was the fifth most affected country, behind the United States, India, Brazil and Russia, which have much larger populations.

Experts have been trying for months to find out why South Africa’s official death rate from Covid-19 is low: 15,641 people have died, according to government figures. At the start of the pandemic, poverty, crowded living conditions, restricted access to clean water, and the high prevalence of tuberculosis and HIV were feared to put South Africa, and Africa in general, at risk of millions of deaths.

So far, that has not happened. South Africa is by far the worst affected country in Africa with nearly half of the continent’s 1.3 million confirmed cases. There have been 33,000 deaths from Covid-19 in the 54 countries of Africa, which has a population of 1.3 billion people. That death count is less than the number of people who have died in the United Kingdom or Italy, and far less than the 195,000 confirmed deaths in the United States.

But the figures for Africa, recounted by the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are based on figures for individual countries, and many have extremely limited evidence.

The number of actual South African deaths from Covid-19 is expected to be considerably higher. From the beginning of May to mid-September, the country has recorded 44,000 more deaths than the historical average. Many of those deaths are believed to be due to Covid-19, but the people were not screened. Other deaths could be people with other illnesses who avoided care out of fear of Covid-19 infection or were unable to access it because resources were diverted toward the pandemic, experts said.

“We believe that roughly 30,000 instead of 15,000 people have died from Covid-19,” Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccination at the University of Witswatersrand in Johannesburg, said in a webinar this week. “We must appreciate that there have been many deaths outside of hospitals.”

Even with that higher level of deaths, South Africa’s death rate from Covid-19 appears relatively low. Some health experts think that millions in the poor and densely populated municipalities of South Africa, which many thought would be terribly affected by the virus, may have generated immunity to the virus due to the previous and frequent spread of other coronaviruses, including those of the common. cold and flu.

“They’ve been exposed, they developed this key cellular immunity that helps them fight the severe effects of Covid-19,” said Madhi, the principal investigator of a South African clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine that Oxford University is developing with. AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company. “They may have achieved fundamental immunity.”

Times of India