India Top Headlines

MOSCOW:

Russia

The sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it will supply Dr Reddy’s laboratories in India with 100 million doses of the

vaccine against

once you receive regulatory approval in India.

Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India are expected to be carried out in conjunction with the Indian company. Both the tests and the supply agreement depend on national regulatory approval.

(RDIF) has already signed vaccine supply agreements with Kazakhstan, Brazil and Mexico and has reached a manufacturing partnership agreement with India to produce 300 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine there.

Russia

Russia