Russia Corona Vaccine: Russia will sell 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to India | India News

Russia Corona Vaccine: Russia will sell 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to India
MOSCOW: RussiaThe sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it will supply Dr Reddy’s laboratories in India with 100 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine against COVID-19 once you receive regulatory approval in India.
Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India are expected to be carried out in conjunction with the Indian company. Both the tests and the supply agreement depend on national regulatory approval.
The Russian Fund for Direct Investment (RDIF) has already signed vaccine supply agreements with Kazakhstan, Brazil and Mexico and has reached a manufacturing partnership agreement with India to produce 300 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine there.
Russia announced Sputnik-V as the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine. The large-scale trials, known as Phase III, involving at least 40,000 people, began in Russia on August 26, but it has not been completed yet.
