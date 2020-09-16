India Top Headlines

Rajnath to make a statement on RS on the India-China showdown on Thursday | India News

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday on the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, sources said.

After his statement, opposition leaders will speak and, if necessary, Singh can provide clarification, sources said.

This was decided at a meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders attended by Singh together with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and House Leader Thawwarchand Gehlot.

“Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement at 12 noon on the confrontation in LAC. Thereafter, opposition leaders will speak on the matter. If necessary, the minister can provide clarification.” explained a source.

Singh already made a statement in the Lok Saba on Tuesday, saying that Beijing has been very clearly conveyed that any attempt to “unilaterally” change the status quo along the Royal Line of Control is not at all acceptable, and that the forces Indian navies are prepared to deal with “all contingencies” in the high altitude region.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the opposition demanded that the three bills related to the agricultural sector be referred to the committees of either chamber for detailed scrutiny.

The government presented on Monday the Draft Law on Trade and Trade in Agricultural Products (Promotion and Facilitation), the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and the Draft Law on Agricultural Services and the Draft Law on Products Essential (Amendment) to replace previously enacted ordinances. .

The essential commodities (amendment) bill was approved by the lower house on Wednesday amid objections from NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal and several opposition parties.

The government and the opposition agreed to a discussion on GST, economics and National Education Policy-2020, the sources said.

Times of India