Opposition hits government over Covid-19, BJP targets Maharashtra | India News

NEW DELHI: A lively debate in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday saw the opposition attack the government for “mismanagement” of the immigration situation and an “unplanned” lockdown, while treasury banks responded by pointing to government schemes to help the poor. and targeting some states like Maharashtra for not having adequately addressed the pandemic.

Congress called for compensation for the families of migrant workers who died while walking home with Deputy House Party Leader Anand Sharma, noting that the images of deprivation that came out of India cannot even be denied. when he said that medical professionals and other front-line workers faced a steep learning curve.

The Upper House debate, the first discussion on the Covid situation, turned out to be a sharp affair with BJP’s Vinay Sahashrabuddhe taking shots at the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra saying that a near-absent leadership, did not name Uddhav Thackeray, had failed. to lead the administrative response.

Voices in favor of Congress were wondering if a special elevator would have to be made to accommodate the leader’s car so that he could visit his office in Mantralaya, he said, noting that the main opposition was an alliance partner in state government.

Derek O’Brien of Trinamool said the Center should be humble in dealing with states, noting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee draws circles of social distancing in public spaces. At the beginning of the debate, Sharma also sought to know from the government why there was no figure for the number of migrants who died.

“There should be a registry and those people who live in cities that did not receive food security, ration, please find a solution for such demands,” Sharma said. Parliamentarians crossing party lines also insisted during the debate that more time be allowed for discussions on the pandemic. The debate will resume on Thursday when Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responds.

O’Brien, who accused the Center of failing to consult experts to devise a strategy to deal with the pandemic, said that for every 100 rupees spent on public health, 63 rupees come from the states and only 37 rupees from the central government.

“The problem is that when things go well, you want to take credit. When the going gets tough, you start talking about prime ministers,” he said, adding that the PM Cares Fund was the most “opaque” fund in the world. .

RCP Singh from JD (U) said that during the pandemic, Bihar workers, who contributed to the development of other states as migrant labor, were “abandoned.” There are more than 20 lakhs of migrant workers from Bihar who were sent back without acknowledging their contribution and are now being called up by their respective employers, he said.

Swapan Dasgupta, a pro-BJP nominee, said there was an element of confusion about the total number of Covid-19 cases. “We agree that there are a lot of people who have been infected. The story that runs through the world is that somehow our number is underestimated,” he said. “Now, I don’t know if that is true or false, but many mathematical models on which they are based would suggest that actually in India the count would go up from Rs 70 to Rs 80 crore, which seems like an absurd proposition,” he said. additional.

Tiruchi Siva (DMK) alleged late action by the government to initiate steps to address Covid-19 and said that this delay has led to the current situation. “The first case was detected in January and the self-imposed curfew began on March 23,” he said. He alleged that the government was “underreporting” cases.

