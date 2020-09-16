India Top Headlines

No ‘clear trend’ for further misuse of the sedition law: Government | India News

NEW: The Home Office said on Wednesday that state data received by the National Criminal Records Bureau (NCRB) on ‘sedition’ cases filed under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code during the 2014-18 period does not reveal no “clear trend”. This was in response to a precise question in the Rajya Sabha about whether there were increasing cases of misuse of the law of sedition, in particular to silence the voices of dissent.

In another question as to whether the government was considering removing the “colonial era” sedition law, Minister of State for the Home, G Kishan Reddy, only replied that “amending the laws is an ongoing process.” .

According to NCRB reports on ‘Crime in India’, there were 47 cases of ‘sedition’ under IPC Section 124A in 2014, 30 in 2015, 35 in 2016, 51 in 2017 and 70 in 2018. The state break shows Jharkhand and Assam together reported 50% of the cases in 2018, Assam and Haryana together accounted for around 63% of the cases in 2017, while Bihar and West Bengal reported 36.6% of the cases in 2015.

“Sedition has been defined in Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Public order” and “police” are state matters according to the seventh annex of the Constitution of India. The responsibility for maintaining law and order, including the investigation, recording and prosecution of crimes, the protection of life and property, etc., rests primarily with the respective state government, ”said Reddy.

However, he added that the NCRB reports on “Crime in India” related to the 2014-18 period did not show a clear trend in state data on sedition cases.

