nissan z proto: Nissan Z Proto inherits performance genes with Twin-Turbo 3.0L V-6 engine

Nissan unveiled the Z Proto on Tuesday, a lightly disguised concept car prototype that will pave the way for the next generation Nissan Z.The production model will likely be called the 400Z after the planned 2021 launch. The Z-series has been Nissan’s performance gamble for decades. In 1970, Nissan introduced the pioneering brand in the form of the 240Z. Twenty years later, the 300ZX saw the light of day, showcasing the prowess of Japanese engineering. The new Z Proto is the next generation Z35 400Z line.

The new car has elegant details on the body. The 240Z-inspired headlights, 300ZX-style taillights and a few other interesting touches will appeal to Nissan fans. The Z Proto features a fresh and attractive exterior design with a silhouette that conveys respect for the original model. It has a bright yellow pearlescent paint, a tribute to a paint scheme popular on both the first generation Z (S30) and 300ZX (Z32), and a black roof.

The dimensions of the rectangular grille are similar to the current model with the addition of oval grille fins for an updated modern look. The shape continues to exude sportiness and elegance.

The interior design team sought the advice of professional motorsport legends to give the Z Proto an ideal sports car cabin for both road and track. This can be seen in the Z instrumentation. All vital information is located on the 12.3-inch digital meter display and is arranged to help the driver grasp it at a glance, such as the change point of the red line in the twelve o’clock position.

The new deep dish steering wheel offers the driver quick access controls without losing its vintage aesthetic.

Yellow accents are found throughout the cabin, including the stitching on the instrument panel. The seats feature a special yellow accent and a layered gradation stripe down the center of the seats to create depth.

A six-speed manual is standard and an automatic will be optional, likely the seven-speed torque converter unit found in the Infinitis.

Under the long hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 in tuning states of 300 and 400 hp in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60. “The Z has always performed strong and dynamic, making it easy for customers to enjoy its capabilities and feel as connected to the car as possible,” said Hiroshi Tamura, Z Proto’s chief product specialist. “This has been true throughout their generations, and this is what drives our passion to innovate and challenge the norm.”