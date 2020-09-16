India Top Headlines

New PLA ‘Tactics’: Songs in Punjabi, Warning to Indian Troops in Hindi | India News

An uneasy calm prevails as heavily armed Indian and Chinese soldiers clash in the eastern Pangong Tso-Chushul area of ​​Ladakh. Both sides are backed by tanks, howitzers and shoulder-fired missiles after at least four warning shots were exchanged between them since Aug. 29.

The two armies are awaiting the sixth round of corps commander-level talks to determine whether the “diplomatic consensus” reached to reduce tensions in the September 10 talks between Foreign Ministers S Jaishankar and Wang Yi actually translates. in a reality.

In an attempt to “unnerve” the entrenched Indian soldiers in the heights, the PLA has turned to loudspeakers to broadcast chaste Hindi warnings in addition to playing Punjabi songs.

“Our soldiers are enjoying the music,” said an Indian army officer. “The PLA is trying to provoke discontent among our troops. But such psychological operations do not worry our battle-hardened soldiers, “he added.

‘PLA yet to confirm the date of the next meeting’

Although the two armies are on trigger alert amid a huge confidence deficit, there have been no major aggressive moves in the high-altitude region over the past week. “The PLA appears to be considering its next move and finalizing focus for the next dialogue between corps commanders, who last met on August 2,” said another senior Indian official.

“China is on the defensive after our troops occupied multiple tactical heights on the southern shore of the Pangong Tso-Chushul area, while repositioning and consolidating their positions in the ‘Finger’ area on the north shore. It gives us influence for the first time. PLA has not yet returned with the date of the next meeting, “he added. The operational situation at the “friction points”, however, remains a knife’s edge, with bullets being fired, albeit in the air, for the first time in 45 years.

“All of the shooting incidents occurred because the PLA tried to aggressively approach our perimeter defenses at high altitude, which we have clearly told them is a red line for us. A magazine or two of assault rifles or a light machine gun could have been emptied in the process from both sides, ”the officer said.

As TOI reported, the rules of engagement have changed after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Given that rival military build-ups in the Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie area to the north also remain a major concern, the Indian Army has conducted a massive “advanced winter reserve” to keep its troops deployed through winter if it is. necessary. The first two shooting incidents occurred on August 29 and 31 when Indian soldiers carried out the pre-emptive military maneuver to seize previously unoccupied tactical heights on the ridge line stretching from Thakung on the south bank of Pangong Tso to Gurung. Hill, Spanggur Gap. Magar Hill, Mukhpari, Rezang La and Reqin La.

Another round of shooting took place on September 7 when PLA troops attempted to intimidate and dislodge Indian soldiers occupying Mukhpari Top, the highest feature in the area at an altitude of over 18,000 feet on the ridge line. north of Rezang La. The fourth round took place the following day, on the north bank of Pangong Tso, where Indian soldiers have also occupied heights overlooking the PLA deployments on the ridge above ‘Finger-4’. TOI, was the first to report in its September 9 issue that Indian troops had also fired warning shots during the Mukhpari incident.

