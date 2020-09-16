maharashtra-government-tightens-parameter-security-for-jaya-bachchan-and-her-family-following-social-media-threats

India Top Headlines

The Maharashtra government has tightened ‘benchmark security’ for the Bachchan family one day after veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, in a fierce speech, criticized those who are tarnishing the image of the film industry.

According to a Times Now report, the government has tightened security around the two bungalows of the Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya houses. This comes after the social media threats the Bachchan family has been receiving, following Jaya’s comments in defense of the film industry during the monsoon session in parliament.

Reports indicate that although security in the area has been increased as a “precautionary measure”, the family will not receive any special protection.

Taking into account that the bungalows are well known and perceiving threats to the place and the family, the decision was made to reinforce security in the area.

On Monday, Jaya made headlines when she confronted Ravi Kishan and criticized the way the Bollywood industry was being ‘whipped’ by social media. In a speech that went viral, she was quoted as saying: “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members at Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke Against. It’s a shame. Social media is whipping people in the entertainment industry. People who made a name for themselves in the industry have called him a scoundrel. I completely disagree. I hope the government will tell those people who do not use this type of language. ”



Jaya’s comments in parliament were met with mixed reactions. While some beat her up, various Bollywood stars and fans praised her for speaking out. Celebrities such as actors Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, Shabana Azmi, and others supported Bachchan’s statement.

Although the veteran actress did not take any names in her speech in Parliament, it was seen as an indirect mockery of actress Kangana Ranaut and actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who claimed that drug addiction exists in the film industry.

Kangana then took her control to reply to Jaya, asking in a tweet if the veteran actress would have held her ground if her son Abhishek and daughter Shweta had been targeted.

