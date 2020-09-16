LAC Showdown: Responsibility for Disengagement Rests with India, Says China | India News
NEW DELHI: Despite the recent five-point consensus between India and China to defuse the border situation, China on Wednesday put the ball for the disengagement in India’s court and said it was imperative that the latter correct its “mistake”, it was disconnect on the ground and take concrete steps to ease tensions.
One week after the consensus came Moscow At the meeting of Foreign Ministers S Jaishankar and Wang Yi, the two sides have yet to set a date for the next meeting of senior commanders. Meanwhile, there is a “deadlock” situation on the ground along the Royal Line of Control with both armies holding their positions. “The responsibility for the recent China-India border incidents is not on the Chinese side. It is the violation of the agreement by India and the important consensus between the two parties, the first to illegally cross the line of provocation, the unilateral change of the status quo in the border area, and the threat to the security of Chinese border troops. . “Said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.
The Chinese statement followed detailed statements by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, in which he accused China of violating bilateral agreements with its violent conduct in LAC.
The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, V Muraleedharan, reiterated in Parliament that Chinese attempts to transgress the LAC were invariably met with an appropriate response from India. “From April to May of this year, there has been a greater deployment of troops and weapons by China in the border areas and throughout LAC in the western sector. Since mid-May, the Chinese side has tried to violate FTA in several areas of the western sector of the border area between India and China, ”he said in response to a written question.
He said the two sides were expected to continue to hold meetings of military and diplomatic officials to implement the agreements reached between the two foreign ministers and ensure the full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.
According to sources, there has been talk of having a joint military and diplomatic dialogue, but the two sides must first reach a date for the next meeting. The Chinese spokesman on Wednesday also stated that China had always strictly complied with the relevant agreements signed by the two countries and was “committed to maintaining peace and stability in the China-India border area, and at the same time firmly safeguarding sovereignty. national territory “. and security “.
One week after the consensus came Moscow At the meeting of Foreign Ministers S Jaishankar and Wang Yi, the two sides have yet to set a date for the next meeting of senior commanders. Meanwhile, there is a “deadlock” situation on the ground along the Royal Line of Control with both armies holding their positions. “The responsibility for the recent China-India border incidents is not on the Chinese side. It is the violation of the agreement by India and the important consensus between the two parties, the first to illegally cross the line of provocation, the unilateral change of the status quo in the border area, and the threat to the security of Chinese border troops. . “Said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.
The Chinese statement followed detailed statements by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, in which he accused China of violating bilateral agreements with its violent conduct in LAC.
The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, V Muraleedharan, reiterated in Parliament that Chinese attempts to transgress the LAC were invariably met with an appropriate response from India. “From April to May of this year, there has been a greater deployment of troops and weapons by China in the border areas and throughout LAC in the western sector. Since mid-May, the Chinese side has tried to violate FTA in several areas of the western sector of the border area between India and China, ”he said in response to a written question.
He said the two sides were expected to continue to hold meetings of military and diplomatic officials to implement the agreements reached between the two foreign ministers and ensure the full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.
According to sources, there has been talk of having a joint military and diplomatic dialogue, but the two sides must first reach a date for the next meeting. The Chinese spokesman on Wednesday also stated that China had always strictly complied with the relevant agreements signed by the two countries and was “committed to maintaining peace and stability in the China-India border area, and at the same time firmly safeguarding sovereignty. national territory “. and security “.