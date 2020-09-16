Kia Motors: Kia Motors Reveals 7 Electric Vehicle Sketches, Plans to Expand to 11 Products by 2025

India Top Headlines

SEOUL:

Kia Motors Corporation shared a glimpse of its global electric vehicle (EV) business strategy on Tuesday, revealing several early sketches of battery electric vehicles (BEV).

Korean automakers revealed seven dedicated BEVs in the sketch, which the company plans to release by 2027.

“Kia has sold more than 100,000 BEVs worldwide since the introduction of our first mass-produced BEV in 2011, the Kia Ray EV,” said Kia President and CEO Ho Sung Song. “Since then, we have started to introduce a range of new BEVs for global markets and announced plans to accelerate this process in the coming years. By refocusing our business on electrification, we aim for BEVs to account for 25 percent of our sales. total world numbers for 2029 ”.

Under Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy, announced in early 2020, the brand plans to expand its BEV lineup to 11 models by 2025. During the same period, Kia aims for BEVs to account for 20 percent of the brand. total vehicle sales in advanced markets, including Korea, North America and Europe.

The first of these BEVs, codenamed CV, will be revealed in 2021 as the brand’s first dedicated BEV, targeting many regions globally. The new model will offer the same competitive product quality and eye-catching design as Kia’s other vehicles, with high-performance driving and charging characteristics, automakers reported.

In early January, Kia Motors unveiled its future medium and long-term strategy ‘Plan S’, which outlines the brand’s plans to transition its future businesses to focus on BEV and mobility solutions.

Kia Motors is undergoing a company-wide transformation to realize ‘Plan S’. The CV model, which will be launched in 2021, will encapsulate the brand’s attitude towards innovation and change, presenting a new design direction that signifies Kia’s transition to an EV-focused business strategy.

Kia is innovating the planning, development and production of its vehicles to actively reflect the diverse needs of customers from the product planning phase. Kia plans to respond to market demands by offering diversified product types, with a range of models suitable for urban centers, long-range travel and high-performance driving. Furthermore, by adapting its new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), Kia will be able to offer vehicles with the best interior spaciousness in their class.

Kia Soul EV

Kia Motors is also looking to innovate its sales practices for electric vehicles. The brand is exploring the creation of subscription services to offer a diversified purchase option for customers, as well as battery leasing and rental programs for electric vehicles and other businesses related to ‘second life’ batteries.

Additionally, Kia Motors plans to expand its global aftermarket infrastructure for electric vehicles. Kia aims to increase its number of dedicated EV jobs in Korea to 1,200 by 2030. In other markets around the world, Kia will increase its number of EV jobs to 600 by the end of this year and to more than 2,000 by 2023. Kia also plans to develop its own programs to train electric vehicle maintenance professionals.

Kia sees the expansion of electric charging infrastructures as a precondition for the popularization of electric vehicles and continues to explore activities around the world to improve the accessibility of charging for drivers.

In Korea, Kia will strengthen business activities that lead directly to the construction of a charging infrastructure. Initially, this will build on its existing network of sales branches, dealerships, and service centers across the country, with Kia’s goal of supplying around 1,500 electric vehicle chargers by 2030. In addition, Hyundai Motor Group will install 120 ultra-fast chargers by 2021 in urban centers and along twelve highways that link eight provinces across the country.

Worldwide, Kia is establishing more than 2,400 electric vehicle chargers in Europe and around 500 in North America, in partnership with its dealer networks. Kia plans to continue increasing its charging infrastructure in line with the growing electric vehicle market.

In addition, Kia strives to secure a comprehensive charging infrastructure for customers through strategic alliances, beginning with a strategic investment in IONITY, a European company specializing in high-speed electric vehicle charging, in September last year. Kia is also seeking charging infrastructure partners for the US and China to provide an optimized infrastructure tailored to each market conditions, while strengthening cooperation to take advantage of new charging technologies.