IPL 2020: Biggest challenge to adapt to the UAE heat, says RCB star AB de Villiers | Cricket news

DUBAI: South African star AB de Villiers believes the biggest challenge for all teams in the upcoming Indian Premier League will be adjusting to the hot and humid conditions prevailing in the United Arab Emirates.Most of the games will be played at night, but conditions would still be challenging.FULL SCHEDULE OF THE LEAGUE STAGE“I’m really not used to these kinds of conditions to be honest. It’s really hot, it reminds me of a test match we played in July in Chennai once where Viru (Virender Sehwag) scored 300 points. It was one of the most weather conditions. hot that I have ever experienced in my life, “he said in an interview posted on RCB’s twitter.

“The humidity is similar to that, even at 10 at night. When I got here, I checked the weather conditions for the last few months and it seems to be improving. It is definitely going to play a role and you have to make sure you have the energy by the end of the innings or the last 5 overs of your bowling spell. ”

De Villiers said that he would also miss playing in front of packed crowds in India and that the event will be played behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think obviously we are all used to playing in front of a crowd on a big stage, there is certainly an amount of adrenaline that gets pumped into one when it’s loud, especially in Chinnaswamy when the RCB crowd gets going, It’s hard to stop the RCB team. So, miss, there’s no question.

“But I won’t say I’m not used to it, I’ve played a lot of cricket in empty stadiums. I grew up like this. Only in my international career have I played in front of crowds,” he said.

The handsome 36-year-old cricketer, considered one of the destructive batsmen in world cricket, said that not only him, all players are happy to be back on the field after international cricket came to a halt in mid-March. due to the pandemic.

De Villiers’ first foray into the cricket field amid the pandemic was the inaugural 3TC Solidarity Cup hosted by Cricket South Africa in July.

When asked if there will be a drop in the standard of the game with players coming off a long break, he replied: “Not at all. At 3TC I have faced some of the best bowling in the last 3-5 years, the players were landing yorkers, they showed great skills with variations of pace.

“They’re very hungry, the desire is there, the motivation. It’s not just copy and paste, now the guys are really coming out with rediscovered energy, so I think we’re going to see some fireworks.”

De Villiers said that young Australian hitter Joshua Philippe is an exciting cricketer and that he would love to share his knowledge with the Australian starter in the RCB locker room.

“I’ve always liked watching Finch play, but now I know him pretty well. Another guy I’m excited to see is Joshua, he’s a young wicketkeeper from Australia.

“I’ve seen him play for the Sydney Sixers at BBL. It’s very exciting to watch, take the new ball, a very talented player with all the shots in the book,” he said.

“As a 36-year-old player who has played international cricket for years, I am eager to give back if he desires what I have learned over the years.”

RCB led by Virat Kohli will open its IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai September 21.