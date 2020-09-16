Indian Army fully prepared to fight a full-blown war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command | India News

India Top Headlines

27 ‘points of contention’ between India and China

JAMMU: Claiming that it is fully prepared to wage a full-blown war even in winters in eastern Ladakh, the Indian army said on Wednesday that if China created the conditions for war, it would face a better trained, better prepared, completely rested and psychologically hardened. Indian troops.In a statement, he said that compared to Indian troops physically and psychologically hardened by the battle, Chinese troops are mostly from urban areas and are not used to hardships or prolonged deployment in field conditions.Full coverage: face to face with LACThe Army Northern Command made these claims after reacting to China’s official media. Global Times reports that India’s operational logistics are not adequately prepared and will not be able to fight effectively during winters.“This can best be attributed to ignorance. The Indian army is fully prepared and more than capable of waging a full-blown war even in winters in eastern Ladakh, ”a Northern Command spokesman said here.“India is a peace-loving country and wants to have good relations with its neighbors. India always prefers to solve problems through dialogue. While talks are underway to resolve border problems with China in eastern Ladakh, at the military level it is well prepared for the prolonged confrontation, ”he said.He said altitudes in Ladakh vary from “high to very high altitudes” and there is a lot of snow, up to 40 feet after November.

Along with this, the drop in temperature to minus 30 to 40 degrees Celsius is a common phenomenon. The wind chill factor makes things even worse for the troops. Roads are also closed due to snow. But despite all this, the most encouraging thing for India is that Indian soldiers have a lot of experience in winter warfare and are psychologically prepared to operate on short notice, ”the spokesman said.

While these facts are known to the world, he said, adding that the operational logistics capabilities, however, are hardly known.

“The logistical capacity is related to mobility, habitat and accommodation, quality services for health, special rations, repair and recovery, heating systems, high-quality weapons, ammunition, quality clothing, etc. While many of these capabilities existed before and troops could simply connect and play, there has also been a lot of boost since May this year, when China showed the first signs of aggression, “he said.

The spokesperson said it is important to understand that the Army has the experience of Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world, where conditions are much more demanding than the borders with China.

“Traditionally, there were two routes to enter Ladakh, namely via Zojila (Srinagar-Leh highway) and Rohtang (Manali-Leh) passes. India recently commissioned a third road from Darcha to Leh, which is much shorter in distance and less likely to be closed, ”he said.

The spokesman said that the completion of the Atal tunnel on the Rohtang route has forcefully multiplied logistics capabilities.

one/ 12 Amid tensions in LAC, Army prepares for long winter in Ladakh Show subtitles Army tanks in Ladakh amidst India-China tension across LAC (TOI Photo) Army shows tanks in Ladakh. (TOI photo) Oil trucks carrying fuel for the Indian army in Leh. (ANI photo) Soldiers disembark from a military transport plane at an advanced air base in Leh (Reuters photo) Indian Army trucks carrying the supplies that were brought in by the IAF and the Indian Army in a joint operation. (ANI photo) Soldiers load an IAF Chinook helicopter with supplies at a forward air base in Leh. (Reuters photo) Soldiers prepare to load an IAF Chinook helicopter with supplies at a forward air base in Leh. (Reuters photo) Supplies are unloaded from an Indian military transport plane at a forward air base in Leh. (Reuters photo) An IAF C17 transport plane brings basic supplies to a base in Ladakh (photo by PTI) The Indian air force plays an important role in supplying troops for the transport posts. (ANI photo) Military trucks parked outside storage facilities at a supply depot in Leh (Reuters Photo) Military tankers carrying fuel move into advanced areas in the Ladakh region (Reuters Photo)

“In addition, we have a large number of air bases with the help of which we can maintain the Army well. Modern snow removal equipment has also been placed on these routes to keep them open beyond November, which gives us more time for daily maintenance of the troops, ”he said.

The spokesperson said that special fuels and lubricants for tanks and armored personnel carriers, including spare parts for maintenance, have also been adequately stored.

“Water points and tube wells have been established for the troops and animals such as mules and yaks. They have also prepared living barracks that are comfortable and warm, ”he said.

He said facilities such as the central heating system are some of the high points of these facilities.

“Ammunition of various types, including small arms, missiles and ammunition from tanks and artillery, have also been adequately stored. The medical system is also ready for any eventuality ”.

The spokesman said: “China’s concept has always been to win wars without fighting, therefore if they create the conditions for war, they will find Indian troops better trained, better prepared, fully rested and psychologically hardened.

“These concerns have been seeping into the minds of Chinese troops and are visible in the Chinese media,” he said.