India News from the China border: Three shooting incidents between India and China in the past 20 days in eastern Ladakh | India News
“The first incident occurred when the Indian army anticipated the Chinese attempt to occupy heights near the southern shore of Pangong Lake between August 29 and 31, while the second incident occurred near the height of Mukhpari on September 7. “Army sources said.
In the third incident, which occurred on September 8 near the northern shore of Pangong Lake, troops from both sides fired more than 100 rounds as the Chinese side behaved very aggressively, Army sources said.
The incident took place at a time when Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar was in Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where he met with his Chinese counterpart to address border issues.
According to the discussions, the two sides were supposed to hold talks at the Corps Commander level, but the date and time have yet to be confirmed by the Chinese side, until now.
India and China have held multiple rounds of talks since April-May at the military and diplomatic level, but so far they have not yielded any significant results.
The two countries have been involved in a clash since April-May this year following transgressions by the Chinese army in the Kongrung Nala, Gogra and Finger area near Pangong Lake.
The Indian Army has now increased its readiness in the Ladakh sector to undertake any aggressive moves by the Chinese Army there.
Amid tensions in LAC, Army prepares for long winter in Ladakh
Army tanks in Ladakh amidst India-China tension across LAC (TOI Photo)