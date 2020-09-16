India Top Headlines

Farmers’ interest is paramount for SAD, to vote against bills listed for Wednesday in Parliament: Sukhbir Badal | India News

NEW DELHI: In a veiled warning to his BJP ally, Chief Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Badal said on Wednesday that his party can sacrifice anything for the interests of farmers, as it came out strongly against three bills related to the agricultural sector presented by the government in the current session of parliament on monsoons. and asked the Center to address the concerns of farmers.

The SAD has been requesting the Center not to submit the three agriculture-related bills for Parliament’s approval until all reservations expressed by farmers, farmers and farmworker organizations are addressed, Badal told PTI.

On Tuesday, Badal, the deputy of Punjab’s Ferozepur, voted against the essential commodities bill (amendment) in the Lok Sabha, saying that the proposed legislation is against the interests of farmers.

The government presented on Monday the Draft Law on Trade and Trade in Agricultural Products (Promotion and Facilitation), the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services and the Draft Law on Essential Products (Amendment) in Parliament to replace previously enacted ordinances.

“Before introducing these bills, they should at least have consulted the parties that are essentially farmers’ parties and their allies. Our minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, had expressed her reservations when the matter was raised during a cabinet meeting,” Badal said.

Expressing concern about the proposed laws, he said they would affect the entire agricultural sector and the procurement system.

Badal said in Punjab that the system is robust and efficient, as there is a grain market in every six villages and the entire procurement is completed in 25 days.

“The SAD will oppose the two remaining bills on Wednesday if they come up for consideration and will sacrifice anything for the interests of farmers as it is at the center of our policy,” said the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, and He stated that his party will remain. with farmers in your cause.

By demanding that the government organize a meeting with farmers, Badal said that before moving forward, he must address their concerns.

“The government should not have introduced these bills without having accepted the farmers and their organizations,” he said.

Badal delivered an emotional speech at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, where he said that SAD is essentially a farmers’ party and has always championed their cause.

The party’s legacy cannot and will not be compromised or diluted no matter what price it has to pay, he said, speaking in Punjabi.

Reference page