Everything You Need To Know About The Prices And Availability Of New Apple Watches And iPads In India – Gadgets News

At its ‘Time Flies’ event, Apple expanded its product portfolio with the launch of new Apple watches and iPads.

First, the company released two Apple Watches: Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. Apple Watch Series 6 is the annual update to the line of wearable devices, making it the most powerful Apple Watch, while the Apple Watch SE is the company’s first affordable wearable product in this category.

As for iPads, the company expanded its range for both iPad Air and 8th-generation iPad. While the iPad Air is the first Apple device to come with the company’s most powerful chipset now: A14 Bionic; iPad Air is powered by the A12 Bionic chip that brings the neural engine to the entry-level iPad for the first time.

If you are planning to get your hands on any of the latest Apple products, here is a rundown of their pricing and availability in India.

Apple Watch Series 6 price



The GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 6 starts at Rs 40,900 in India, while the GPS + Cellular model of it starts at Rs 49,900.

Apple Watch SE price



The GPS model of the Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900 in India, while the GPS + Cellular model of it starts at Rs 33,900.

IPad Air Price



The new iPad Air will be available at a starting price of Rs 54,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 66,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The company will launch this iPad in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

8th Gen iPad Price



The new iPad (8th generation) will be available at a starting price of Rs 29,990 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 41,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The company will launch this iPad in 32GB and 128GB configurations.

Apple Watch Series 6 Availability



It is announced that the GPS) as well as GPS + Cellular models of Apple Watch Series 6 will be available soon through authorized Apple resellers in the country. Even the new Apple Watch straps are said to be arriving soon, but Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop in (PRODUCT) RED are confirmed to be available at the end of October.



Apple Watch SE availability



The GPS), as well as the GPS + Cellular Apple Watch SE models are announced to be available soon through authorized Apple resellers in the country. Even the new Apple Watch straps are said to be arriving soon, but Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop in (PRODUCT) RED are confirmed to be available at the end of October.

IPad Air availability



The new iPad Air will be available in October at Apple Authorized Resellers.

8th generation iPad availability



The new iPad (8th generation) will be available soon from authorized Apple resellers.

