India Top Headlines

Changes in the banking regulation law aimed at improving governance in cooperative banks: Minister of Finance

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Wednesday that amendments to the banking regulation law that seek to extend Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supervision to cooperative banks are aimed at improving their governance and protect depositors’ money.

Moving the 2020 Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill into the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the government was forced to issue an ordinance during the lockdown period as the condition of cooperative banks was “dire”.

Cooperative banks’ gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased from 7.27 percent in March 2019 to more than 10 percent in March 2020, he said, adding that up to 277 urban cooperative banks have reported losses in 2018-19. fiscal.

In addition, it said that more than 100 urban cooperative banks were unable to meet the minimum regulatory capital requirement and 47 had a negative network at the end of March 2019.

In June, the Union Cabinet passed an ordinance to put cooperative banks under the supervision of the RBI. It also expanded the provisions applicable to commercial banks to cooperative banks.

Responding to Congressional opposition to the ordinance route adopted by the Center to amend the banking regulation law, Sitharaman said the ordinance was introduced only because the financial health of many cooperative societies that also played the role of banks was becoming “very delicate”. .

“Due to the pandemic, stress on cooperative banks increased and the gross delinquency rate increased from 7.27% in March 2019 to more than 10% in March 2020. Therefore, it was considered that to protect interests of depositors we should have the ordinance brought in, “he said.

Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Law is being modified to allow the realization of a reconstruction or merger scheme of a banking company to protect the interests of the public, depositors and the banking system and ensure its proper management, even without issuing a order of moratorium, in order to avoid disturbances in the financial system.

In addition, the amendments in sections 3 and 56 extend the provisions applicable to registered commercial banks to cooperative banks and incorporate them into the RBI regulation.

The amendments do not apply to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) or cooperative societies whose main purpose and main activity is long-term financing for agricultural development, and which do not use the words “bank”, “banker” or ” banking “.

“We are not doing anything to touch the state cooperatives, we are not doing anything for the primary agricultural credit societies, we are doing nothing to touch the cooperative societies whose main object and business is to provide long-term financing for agricultural development,” he said Sitharaman.

The amendments would apply only to cooperative societies that are engaged in banking, he added.

Original source