Boat carrying 40 devotees capsizes on the Chambal River in Kota | Jaipur News

KOTA: At least 10-12 people are feared missing, while 20-25 were rescued after a boat carrying more than 40 devotees to a temple in the Indergarh area of ​​the Bundi district capsized in the Chambal River near the Dhibri Chambal area under the Kota District Khatoli Police Station on Wednesday. Morning.

Sharad Choudhary, SP Kota rural, told TOI that the boat carrying more than 40 devotees to a temple in the Indergarh area of ​​the Bundi district capsized in the Chambal River around 8.45am on Wednesday morning. It is reported that between 20 and 25 people managed to swim to shore or were rescued while five bodies were recovered. However, the operation was started to rescue the people who were feared missing, said Sharad Choudhary.

According to locals, between 40 and 50 people, including women and children, had gone to the Kamleshwar Mahadev temple on their way to Darshan in the Indergarh area of ​​the Bundi district from villages in the area of ​​the Khatoli police station. A woman was feared to die under the wild boar in the mishap, a local said.

The boat carrying the devotees had not yet renewed its physical condition, a source said.

