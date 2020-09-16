Apple Watch 6: Apple Watch 6 Launch May Have Hint for iPhone 12 Buyers – Latest News
Apple may be taking a hint from the Watch 6 launch as it launches the 2020 iPhone 12 series phones. Reports suggest that Apple will also do the same for the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Most likely, Apple will not provide the adapter for 5W charging inside the box on iPhone 12 series phones. Interestingly, Apple may not even provide wired EarPods with iPhone 12 series phones.
Apple had stopped providing the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter for free for quite some time and now you can get rid of wired headphones entirely. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may adopt this “as a means of driving demand” for AirPods, which are currently sold separately.
“In addition to the need for new iPhone users to supply their own headphones, Kuo expects a rebound in AirPods shipments to be driven by the end of the AirPods inventory depletion for the second half of the year, along with the likelihood of for Apple to offer a special AirPods promotion at the end of 2020, ”the report added.
Apple will launch the new iPhones at a separate online event in October and the company is expected to announce similar measures for the environment as well. However, Apple is expected to offer a charging cable.
