Anti-AAC WhatsApp Groups Used to Trigger Violence in Delhi: Delhi Police on Charge Sheet | Delhi News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Special Cell arrived at the Karkardooma Court on Wednesday and submitted a charge sheet in the Delhi Violence Case indicating that WhatsApp groups against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are used to fuel violence in northeast Delhi in February this year.The charge sheet was filed under the UAPA / IPC / Arms Act sections in the Delhi violence case. Delhi Police said they are relying on digital evidence, WhatsApp chats and Call Detail Records (CDR), and have also received sanction from the Center and the state in this regard.

The Delhi Police informed the Tribunal that they will submit a supplementary charge sheet pending the investigation. DCP Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha represented himself in the court of Special Judge Amitabh Rawat.

“The evidence includes WhatsApp chats from February 24. That was the time the violence occurred. At the time, key conspirators were guiding their infantrymen on the violence in the area. The conspirators used a WhatsApp group to inciting violence in Seelampur and Jaffarabad. A total of 25 WhatsApp groups were created especially for 25 protest sites. They gave the impression that they were an anti-CAA protest group, but through these groups, the conspirators were guiding people on the ground, “Delhi police said.

“Some WhatsApp chats have been deleted. But what has been recovered has been presented as evidence. The police identified each group. Each group has its own role in the conspiracy. There were three levels of conspirators: top level, middle level conspirators and infantrymen who were rioters, “he added.

Police said there are around 20,000 pages on the charge sheet, of which the operational part is 2,692 pages and the total pages, including the annex, is around 17,500. There are 747 witnesses, she claimed.

The names of the 15 accused have been reported: Tahir Hussain, Md Parvez Ahmed, Md Iliyas, Saifi Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Miran Haider, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Md Saleem Khan, and Athar Khan.

“Today’s charge sheet does not have the names of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. They will be on the supplemental charge sheet as their arrest was made only a few days before the charge sheet was presented,” Delhi police said. .

A total of 53 people were killed and 581 injured in the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

Clock Delhi Riots: Anti-CAA WhatsApp Groups Used To Trigger Violence, Delhi Police On Charge Sheet