Xiaomi: Offline Retailers Have a ‘Problem’ with Xiaomi – Latest News

NEW DELHI: Mobile retailers have accused the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi of deliberately ignoring mainline customers and alleged that Xiaomi is deliberately trying to divert them to online portals, namely Mi.com and Flipkart.

Retailers said their profitability has been hurt by the shutdown and a lack of supply of new phones will further unravel their businesses.

“We ask you to provide sufficient supplies of newly launched models at the same time, same price, same offer, same specifications and same variant to all Indian retailers. Support the Indian national retailers and the Indian economy, ”said offline retailers association AIMRA in a letter to Manu Jain, director of Xiaomi India.

This is due to Xiaomi’s plan to launch the Redmi 9i 4GB RAM model exclusively through Flipkart.

“Your retweet on September 9th for the Redmi 9i 4GB Flipkart exclusive / one-time sales scheduled for September 15 at 12 noon is again a deliberate act to divert core customers to the internet with an adverse impact on customers. mobile retailers of the Indian domestic market and the Indian economy at a time when India’s GDP is already at -23.9%, ”said Arvinder Khurana, national president of the All India Mobile Retailers Association.



Khurana added that AIMRA expects Xiaomi to release the Redmi 9i 4GB in adequate stock for online and offline channels.

“We also expect unlimited support towards the main line with more than 70% of stocks for the main line,” Khurana said.

Earlier this year, also in July, AIMRA had accused Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi and Realme and Korean phone maker Samsung of diverting phones to online channels in an attempt to boost profitability and avoid giving margins to customers. offline retailers.

After this, Oppo and Vivo had also drastically reduced the availability of their offline stocks, a practice that has become commonplace now.